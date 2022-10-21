UCLA Dr. James Heaps guilty on five counts of sexual abuse of patients

1/2

Former UCLA gynecologist Dr. James Heaps was convicted of five sex abuse counts Thursday. Screen capture/CBS Los Angeles/ YouTube

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Former UCLA gynecologist Dr. James Heaps was convicted of sexually abusing patients Thursday. A Los Angeles County jury found Heaps guilty of three sexual battery by fraud counts and two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person. The jury returned not guilty verdicts on seven different charges and deadlocked on nine additional counts, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's office. Advertisement

He faces up to 28 years in prison at sentencing on Nov. 17.

During the trial the prosecution said instead of upholding the Hippocratic oath to do no harm, Heaps instead used his role as a doctor to sexually assault vulnerable women.

UCLA has agreed to pay out $688.6 million in total to women abused by Heaps.

In February UCLA reached a $246.3 million settlement agreement with victims in addition to an earlier $73 million paid to seven other victims. In May UCLA agreed to pay out another $374.4 million.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon thanked the jury for holding Heaps accountable.

"I thank the jurors for their service during this lengthy trial and for bringing some measure of accountability to Dr. Heaps," Gascon said in a statement. "While we respect the jurors' decisions on the acquitted counts, we are obviously disappointed. I know how challenging such trials can be for all involved and the personal sacrifices that are made so that justice is served."

Gascon said he is committed to helping all victims of sexual assault. He said the trauma Heaps inflicted is immeasurable.

Heaps attorney Lenny Levine plans to appeal the verdict. Levine asserted that the split verdict means Heaps was convicted only on counts involving two of the seven women. He said Heaps will be exonerated on appeal.

Civil attorney Darren Kavinoky represents hundreds of women who say they were abused by Heaps. Kavinoky said the women were "gratified that James Heaps now faces more than two decades in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life."