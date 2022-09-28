Investigations into former President Donald Trump: Where they stand

Former President Donald Trump faces an array of investigations that could hinder his ability to run for office again. File Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- As Donald Trump contemplates whether to run for president again, he faces an array of ongoing legal investigations. The former president is being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney and the state of New York for allegations of fraud related to his business and asset valuations. Advertisement

He is being probed by the Department of Justice and prosecutors in Georgia for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The DOJ is also looking into classified documents that he took with him to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., after he left office.

On Oct. 21, he was subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack.

And Trump has been sued by a former Elle columnist, who claimed he raped her in a department store in the 1990s, for defamation after he questioned the credibility of her claims.

Here is an overview on where the investigations stand.

Classified documents

On Aug. 8, the FBI served a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and seized more than 11,000 documents, including hundreds that were marked with some form of classification. The Justice Department released an affidavit, saying that it had received a tip from the National Archives and Records Administration in February that it had received 15 boxes of records from Trump's office but that he refused to return other missing records.

On Sept. 5, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted Trump's request for a special master to review the documents. On Sept. 15, Cannon appointed U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie as special master. She also rejected a request from the Justice Department to lift an injunction preventing investigators from reviewing about 100 documents marked as classified until the review is completed. Cannon said some of the documents seized "undisputedly constitute personal property and privileged materials," which had bearing on her decision.

However, a federal appeals court overturned Cannon's ruling on Sept. 21, allowing the Justice Department to proceed with its review.

On Sept. 27, the Justice Department submitted a slightly revised inventory of the materials, along with a declaration supporting the accuracy of the new list, as part of a special master review.

The Justice Department also secured a win on Oct. 13, when the Supreme Court denied Trump's request to have Dearie review the classified papers.

New York

On Sept. 21, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit alleging an illegal scheme by Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organization, to amass $250 million by fraudulently overvaluing assets.

The civil suit seeks to bar Trump and his children Eric, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., from serving as officers or directors in any New York company. The former president also would be barred from entering any commercial real estate transactions or applying for loans for five years.

"I want to be clear: White-collar financial crime is not a victimless crime," James said during a news conference. "When the well-connected break the law to take in more money than they are entitled to, it reduces resources to working people, to regular people, to small businesses and all taxpayers.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba has called the allegations politically motivated.

On Oct. 13, James asked the Manhattan Supreme Court to prevent Trump from moving his assets to a recently formed holding company.

The Trump Organization was also the target of an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's office. District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in April that the investigation was ongoing.

On Aug. 18, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 charges, including grand larceny and tax fraud. Bragg said the plea requires Weisselberg to provide testimony in the upcoming trial against the Trump Organization.

Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The Justice Department began investigating Trump as part of its criminal probe into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in July. On Sept. 13, it was reported that Justice Department had issued about 40 subpoenas over the past week for witnesses to testify to a federal grand jury in the ongoing investigation.

Search warrants were issued to seize phones belonging to Boris Epshteyn, in-house counsel for Trump's legal efforts, and Mike Roman, a campaign strategist and director of the former president's Election Day operations.

The Justice Department investigation includes Trump's post-election fundraising and efforts to appoint false electors to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden.

Congress is also investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and took its most aggressive step yet on Oct. 21 by issuing a subpoena to Trump. The subpoena requires Trump to turn over documents by Nov. 4 and to appear for a deposition by Nov. 14.

The House committee also subpoenaed Epshteyn earlier this year, along with three others tied to Trump's post-election efforts -- attorney Rudy Giuliani and legal aides Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, all of whom repeatedly pushed Trump's false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 vote.

During its hearing on July 20, the committee heard testimony from multiple former White House officials who said Trump was unmoved for hours by the many pleas from aides, lawmakers, friends and family members to intervene during the Capitol attack.

Georgia election

In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has launched a criminal investigation into Trump's alleged actions during the 2020 election.

On Aug. 17, Giuliani testified before the grand jury. In subpoenaing Giuliani, Willis pointed to comments he made before a state Senate hearing in which he provided testimony and evidence "purporting to demonstrate the existence of election fraud in multiple Georgia counties during the administration of the November 2020 election." That investigation is ongoing.

Rape lawsuit

E. Jean Carroll, a former columnist at Elle magazine, has said she kept the dress she wore the day Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s, a claim he has denied. She sued him in November 2019 for defamation

On Sept. 27, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned an earlier district court decision that said the U.S. government could not substitute for Trump as a defendant.

"President is a government employee in the most basic sense of the term: He renders service to his employer, the United States government, in exchange for a salary and other job-related benefits," the opinion said.

The trial had originally been scheduled for February, but the ruling will likely push the start date back.

On Oct. 19, Trump answered questions under oath, although details of his testimony were not immediately disclosed.