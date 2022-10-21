Trending
Oct. 21, 2022 / 8:44 AM

Army Corps of Engineers to probe Missouri school for radioactive waste

By Clyde Hughes
The Army Corps of Engineers will conduct a new study into high levels of radiation at Jana Elementary School in Florissant, Mo., beginning next week. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d3cd71ea76f0430273fc4c0083a9cd31/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Army Corps of Engineers will conduct a new study at Jana Elementary School in Florissant, Mo., next week after high levels of radioactive material were discovered inside and outside the school building.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., sent a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, urging the Army Corps of Engineers to get involved in a federal probe of the school, located in the floodplain of Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated with radioactive waste from nuclear tests during World War II.

"As a parent and Congresswoman I am extremely concerned about the health and safety of our children, parents, educators, administrators, and community members as a result of exposure to this waste your agencies both created and are responsible for cleaning up," Bush said in a statement.

The Hazelwood School District shut down the campus following an independent study that found high levels and Bush added that "swift action" is needed to minimize disruptions to students and their families.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has also called for the Biden administration to approve federal assistance in the examination of the school site.

An independent study conducted by Boston Chemical Data Corp. found high levels of radioactive lead and polonium at the school site. It is believed that past floods had been spreading the contaminated materials and the school and local neighbors for decades.

It is not known when the Army Corps of Engineers will complete its report.

Uranium used for atomic weapons was processed in St. Louis and radioactive waste was dumped in piles near Lambert St. Louis International Airport decades ago. Rain and wind swept some debris into nearby Coldwater Creek.

