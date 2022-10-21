Army Corps of Engineers to probe Missouri school for radioactive waste

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Army Corps of Engineers will conduct a new study at Jana Elementary School in Florissant, Mo., next week after high levels of radioactive material were discovered inside and outside the school building.
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., sent a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, urging the Army Corps of Engineers to get involved in a federal probe of the school, located in the floodplain of Coldwater Creek, which was contaminated with radioactive waste from nuclear tests during World War II.