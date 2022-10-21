Trending
Oct. 21, 2022 / 3:55 PM

New Apple front door locks hit stores

By Joe Fisher
Apple's new Level Lock+ allows front door locks to be opened with an iPhone or Apple Watch. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f6d280b4d7ddd785978a2e6d73bc04a6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Apple's efforts to digitize everything in your life took another step forward by putting a new front door lock on the shelves. It can be unlocked with an iPhone or Apple Watch.

The Level Lock+ is the first smart home lock to be sold exclusively in Apple stores. The company touts it as the "most capable smart lock ever." Apple already allows users to pay with a tap. Retailing for $329, the Level Lock+ uses Apple's Home Key feature to unlock with the tap of a compatible Apple device.

The lock's features go beyond tapping to open. Users can also text keys to friends, unlock with their voice and automate other options. The lock is powered by a lithium battery and requires iOS 11.4 or newer software. Some features also require Internet access.

The Level Lock+, which was announced by Apple in 2021, was developed by Level Home, a tech company founded by former Apple employees John Martin and Ken Goto in 2016. The original Level Lock device in 2020 and could be used with an iPhone or Android with some additional hardware required. It was not sold in Apple stores.

"Our habits are more digitally intertwined than ever. Consumer behavior has evolved to rely on technological enhancements to make secure access more convenient," Martin said. "This is something iPhone or Apple Watch users can utilize, and we're seeing that people are ready to integrate smart locks into their daily routines."

