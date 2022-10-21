New Apple front door locks hit stores

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Apple's efforts to digitize everything in your life took another step forward by putting a new front door lock on the shelves. It can be unlocked with an iPhone or Apple Watch.
The Level Lock+ is the first smart home lock to be sold exclusively in Apple stores. The company touts it as the "most capable smart lock ever." Apple already allows users to pay with a tap. Retailing for $329, the Level Lock+ uses Apple's Home Key feature to unlock with the tap of a compatible Apple device.