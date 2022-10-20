Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 20, 2022 / 3:41 PM

Social Security offers choice to select sex designation on records

By Joe Fisher

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Social Security Administration has announced a new option to self-select sex on Social Security records.

Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of Social Security, said Wednesday the new option was implemented as part of the Equity Action Plan established in January.

"The Social Security Administration's Equity Action Plan includes a commitment to decrease administrative burdens and ensure people who identify as gender diverse or transgender have options in the Social Security Number card application process," she said. "This new policy allows people to self-select their sex in our records without needing to provide documentation of their sex designation."

People seeking to change their sex marker to match their gender identity will not need to provide medical or legal documentation of their sex designation. Instead, they will be allowed to self identify as male or female. They will still have to prove their identity with documents such as a driver's license, passport or other identification cards. A replacement SSN card is also required for people who update their sex designation.

There is no option to designate sex as non-binary or unspecified. The agency said it would consider ways to implement an "X" designation on SSN applications in the future.

