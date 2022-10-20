Trending
Police investigate leaked University of Wisconsin student-athlete photos

By Simon Druker
Police are investigating after private photos and video of University of Wisconsin-Madison student-athletes were shared without consent on the internet, the school confirmed Thursday. Photo courtesy University of Wisconsin-Madison
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Police are now investigating after private photos and video of University of Wisconsin-Madison student-athletes were shared without consent on the internet, the school confirmed Thursday.

The university's campus police department has launched a probe into the release of the photos, which relate to members of the school's women's volleyball team.

The school did not elaborate on what the photos contain or where they are from.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that it received a photo of the volleyball team allegedly circulating without permission, and that one of the images appeared to show some players posing topless after winning a game.

The Sentinel reported the photo appears to be taken after the team clinched the Big Ten title last November.

"We are aware that private photos and video of UW student-athletes that were never intended to be shared publicly are being circulated digitally," the university said in a statement on Twitter.

"The unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes' privacy, including potential violations of university policies and criminal statutes."

The students contacted campus police as soon as they became aware the photos were circulating.

"UWPD is investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent. UWPD is not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for wrongdoing in this matter. Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes and we are providing them with the appropriate services and resources," the school said in its statement.

The Badgers have a 13-3 record, have played in the last three Final Fours and reached the final three times over the past 1o years.

