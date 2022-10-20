Oklahoma to execute a man convicted of killing 9-month-old daughter

Oklahoma is set to move forward with the execution of Benjamin Cole Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld its execution practices. Photo courtesy Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Oklahoma is scheduled to execute Benjamin Cole Thursday for killing his 9-month-old daughter. The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday denied a stay of execution for Cole, who forced his daughter's ankles backward toward her head when she wouldn't stop crying. Advertisement

Retired child protective services investigator Kathy Morgan-Rudd, who was with Brianna Cole the day she was killed, described Cole as a lifelong predator.

"He is the same person today that he was 20 years ago," Rudd said. "He preyed on vulnerable people, both adults and children, multiple children, multiple states."

Oklahoma got legal clearance to proceed with Cole's execution Wednesday, when a federal appeals court ruled Oklahoma's execution practices do not violate the U.S. Constitution or federal law.

"On behalf of the numerous families whose lives were irrevocably altered by heinous murders of loved ones, I thank the 10th Circuit for its timely, thorough, and definitive decision," Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said in a statement. "The 10th Circuit has again affirmed that Oklahoma's execution protocol is constitutional."

Cole's lawyers said in a clemency petition that Cole has a mental illness that has gotten worse in prison and was magnified by exposure as a child to drugs, alcohol and sexual abuse.

Advertisement

In ruling for the state clearing the way for Cole's execution, the federal appeals court said death-row inmates don't have a right to an attorney at the execution itself because use of the drug midazolam does not legally constitute "an injury in fact."

"In short, plaintiffs have not carried their burden to show they face an imminent injury-in-fact as their respective executions are carried out," the federal appeals ruling said. "The district court correctly granted summary judgment in the state's favor on Counts IV and V. "

Oklahoma uses a three-drug protocol consisting of a sedative followed by a paralytic and then a drug that stops the heart, according to the 10th Circuit ruling. The case cited the execution of Clayton Lockett in April 2014 which took 43 minutes due to an improperly set IV.

But the appeals court rejected the legal claim that the knowledge that there could be problems with the execution protocol causes emotional or psychological distress for death-row inmates.

"Plaintiffs point us to nothing in the record supporting their claim that they currently experience emotional or psychological distress due to fear that something will go wrong during their respective executions," the ruling said. " Second, if current emotional distress based on fear of future harm is enough for injury-in-fact, we believe that such a fear would need to be reasonably founded."

Advertisement