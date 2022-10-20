Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 20, 2022 / 6:39 PM

More than 80% of LGBTQ students report feeling unsafe at school

By Simon Druker
More than 80% of LGBTQ students reported feeling unsafe while at school last year, according to an annual report from the Gay, Lesbian &amp; Straight Education Network released Thursday. File Photo by Oleksandr Berezko/Shutterstock
More than 80% of LGBTQ students reported feeling unsafe while at school last year, according to an annual report from the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network released Thursday. File Photo by Oleksandr Berezko/Shutterstock

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- More than 80% of LGBTQ students reported feeling unsafe while at school last year, according to an annual report from the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network released Thursday.

Cases of discrimination among peers increased in classrooms, while LGBTQ-related books and internet resources shrank, according to the 26-page report, which looked at students between the ages of 13 and 21.

Advertisement

It also found 68% of those polled felt unsafe specifically because of their sexual orientation and gender identity or expression and nearly 80% said they avoided after-school functions or extracurricular activities because they felt unsafe or uncomfortable.

More than 32% reported missing one full day of school because they were concerned for their safety, while 11% missed four or more days.

RELATED CDC panel votes to add COVID-19 shots to recommended vaccination schedule

Students who were in online-only learning environments experienced higher rates of online harassment based on sexual orientation, gender, and gender expression than those who were in hybrid learning environments, according to the report

Of the LGBTQ+ students the network spoke to for the report who indicated that they were considering dropping out of school, 31.4% indicated that they were doing so because of the hostile climate created by gendered school policies and practices.

Advertisement

"It is clear that there is an urgent need for action to create safe and affirming learning environments for LGBTQ+ students," the report says in its conclusion.

RELATED Loose wallaby caught on camera wandering English village

"Results from the 2021 National School Climate Survey demonstrate the ways in which school-based supports- such as supportive staff, inclusive and supportive school policies, curricular resources inclusive of LGBTQ+ people, and GSAs-can positively affect LGBTQ+ students' school experiences. Yet findings on school climate over time suggest that more efforts are needed to reduce harassment and discrimination."

RELATED Police investigate leaked University of Wisconsin student-athlete photos

Latest Headlines

Pentagon announces leave, travel expenses for troops seeking abortion
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Pentagon announces leave, travel expenses for troops seeking abortion
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Thursday announced in a memo that it would issue new policies granting administrative leave and travel expenses for troops seeking an abortion.
Police investigate leaked University of Wisconsin student-athlete photos
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police investigate leaked University of Wisconsin student-athlete photos
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Police are now investigating after private photos and video of University of Wisconsin-Madison student-athletes were shared without consent on the internet, the school confirmed on Thursday.
Daycare workers charged with child abuse after scaring children with Halloween mask
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Daycare workers charged with child abuse after scaring children with Halloween mask
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Former workers at a daycare in Mississippi have been charged with child abuse after one employee wore a Halloween mask to scare children in their care in videos that went viral on social media.
Missing Princeton student's body found on campus
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Missing Princeton student's body found on campus
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie has been found dead on campus, but her death does not appear to be suspicious, authorities said Thursday afternoon.
Social Security offers choice to select sex designation on records
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Social Security offers choice to select sex designation on records
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Social Security announced the option to self-select sex on Social Security records, allowing people to change their sex designation to match their gender identity.
Biden highlights infrastructure spending at site of collapsed bridge
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden highlights infrastructure spending at site of collapsed bridge
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh on Thursday and made a speech at the site of a recent bridge collapse, highlighting the Democratic Party's spending on infrastructure ahead of the midterms.
Initial U.S. jobless claims drop by 12,000 to 214,000
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Initial U.S. jobless claims drop by 12,000 to 214,000
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 214,000 for the week ending Saturday, according to the Department of Labor.
Terawatt developing heavy-duty EV charging stations for southwest U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Terawatt developing heavy-duty EV charging stations for southwest U.S.
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Terawatt announced the development of a network of electric vehicle charging stations for medium- and heavy-duty trucks on Thursday. The stations will be located along the Interstate-10 corridor from California to Texas.
American Airlines ending flagship first class, prioritizing business class
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
American Airlines ending flagship first class, prioritizing business class
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- American Airlines is phasing out its premium first-class cabins amid declining demand, the company said during a call with its investors Thursday.
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing 9-month-old daughter
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing 9-month-old daughter
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Thursday executed Benjamin Cole for killing his 9-month-old daughter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Air Force intercepts two Russian bombers near Alaska
Air Force intercepts two Russian bombers near Alaska
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Air Force pilot OK after F-35 fighter jet crashes on runway at Utah military base
Air Force pilot OK after F-35 fighter jet crashes on runway at Utah military base
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing 9-month-old daughter
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing 9-month-old daughter
Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister after 45 days
Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister after 45 days
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement