Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 20, 2022 / 3:23 PM

Initial U.S. jobless claims drop by 12,000 to 214,000

By Doug Cunningham
A banner outside the Davis Wire Corp. in Irwindale, Calif., on January 27, 2021. The Department of Labor said Thursday that initial jobless claims fell by 12,000 for the week ending Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/82f28769625a26d7be96e5b82f3057c2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A banner outside the Davis Wire Corp. in Irwindale, Calif., on January 27, 2021. The Department of Labor said Thursday that initial jobless claims fell by 12,000 for the week ending Saturday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 214,000 for the week ending Saturday, according to the Department of Labor.

The four-week moving average for initial claims was 212,250, up 1,250 from the previous week's average.

Advertisement

The total number of people collecting unemployment benefits for the week ending Oct. 8 was 1,385,000, an increase of 21,000 from the previous week.

The new unemployment filing numbers edged up over the last month but the numbers show a continuing tight labor market.

But as the Federal Reserve continues raising interest rates to fight inflation, that tight labor market could possibly be headed for a recession in 2023.

On Tuesday, Fitch Ratings put out a report that said it's likely the United States will enter a mild recession this coming spring. Fitch said that while the strong labor market will cushion the recession blow, the interest rate hikes will cut consumer demand and eventually will slow job creation.

If a recession comes, it's unlikely that it will only happen in the United States. The World Bank analysis in September said rising interest rates around the world combined with market conditions could lead to a global recession next year.

Advertisement

These economic conditions are reflected in volatility in the equity markets, worrying investors that a recession is looming.

On the inflation front, it's not just retail inflation but wholesale prices as measured in the producer price index. That could be a sign that inflation has become persistent.

Read More

U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September; unemployment falls to 3.5% Chicago Federal Reserve Bank president wants to curb inflation even if jobs are lost

Latest Headlines

Social Security offers choice to select sex designation on records
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Social Security offers choice to select sex designation on records
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Social Security announced the option to self-select sex on Social Security records, allowing people to change their sex designation to match their gender identity.
Biden highlights infrastructure spending at site of collapsed bridge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden highlights infrastructure spending at site of collapsed bridge
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh on Thursday and made a speech at the site of a recent bridge collapse, highlighting the Democratic Party's spending on infrastructure ahead of the midterms.
Terawatt developing heavy-duty EV charging stations for southwest U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Terawatt developing heavy-duty EV charging stations for southwest U.S.
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Terawatt announced the development of a network of electric vehicle charging stations for medium- and heavy-duty trucks on Thursday. The stations will be located along the Interstate-10 corridor from California to Texas.
Indonesia bans all syrup medicines after 99 child deaths
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Indonesia bans all syrup medicines after 99 child deaths
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Indonesia has banned the sales all syrup and liquid medication after 99 children died due to acute kidney injuries this year.
American Airlines ending flagship first class, prioritizing business class
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
American Airlines ending flagship first class, prioritizing business class
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- American Airlines is phasing out its premium first-class cabins amid declining demand, the company said during a call with its investors Thursday.
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing 9-month-old daughter
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing 9-month-old daughter
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Thursday executed Benjamin Cole for killing his 9-month-old daughter.
30-year U.S. mortgage rate rises slightly as they approach 7%
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
30-year U.S. mortgage rate rises slightly as they approach 7%
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The average U.S. 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate rose just 0.02 percentage point this week and is averaging 6.94%, according to Freddie Mac. Higher rates continue to lower housing market demand, observers said.
U.S. college enrollment drops for third straight year
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. college enrollment drops for third straight year
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Higher education enrollment in the United States dropped this fall for the third straight year, but the decline slowed to nearly pre-pandemic levels, according to the National Student Clearing House Research Center.
Biden abortion law pledge places renewed pressure on Senate races
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden abortion law pledge places renewed pressure on Senate races
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Ahead of November's looming midterm elections, Democrats face several tightly contested Senate races as they seek to fulfill a pledge by President Joe Biden to codify abortion rights on a national level.
Air Force pilot OK after F-35 fighter jet crashes on runway at Utah military base
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Air Force pilot OK after F-35 fighter jet crashes on runway at Utah military base
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A pilot was forced to eject from an F-35 combat jet moments before the plane crashed on a runway at Utah's Hill Air Force Base Wednesday night, according to the military.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Air Force intercepts two Russian bombers near Alaska
Air Force intercepts two Russian bombers near Alaska
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states
Air Force pilot OK after F-35 fighter jet crashes on runway at Utah military base
Air Force pilot OK after F-35 fighter jet crashes on runway at Utah military base
Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister after 45 days
Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister after 45 days
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement