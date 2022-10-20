U.S. college enrollment drops for third straight year

Undergraduate college enrollment in the United States dropped for the third straight year this fall according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. But the enrollment decline has slowed to near pre-pandemic levels. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Higher education enrollment in the United States dropped this fall for the third straight year, but the decline slowed to nearly pre-pandemic levels, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. The center's first look at fall 2022 enrollment showed that colleges and universities lost 1.1% of undergraduates this term, leading to a total two-year decline of 4.2% since 2020. Advertisement

Last year the NSCRC found the biggest decline in undergraduate college enrollment in half a century, a 6.5% decline from 2019.

In two years, beginning in fall 2020, more than a million fewer students enrolled in college.

Graduate enrollment fell by 1% this fall, a reversal from last year's 2.7% enrollment growth, and an indication that pandemic-related increases among grad students is ending. Freshman enrollment fell in all four-year sectors, according to the NSCRC report.

According to NSCRC director Doug Shapiro this is not really a recovery in enrollment numbers.

"I certainly wouldn't call this a recovery," Shapiro said. "We're seeing smaller declines, but when you're in a deep hole, the fact that you're only digging a tiny bit further is not really good news."

The report found female freshmen enrollment dropped at more than twice the rate of males. White freshmen enrollment was down the most, falling by 7% in fall 2022 compared to fall 2021.

The data shows undergraduate enrollment fell by over 2% in the Northeast and Midwest, while it fell 0.7% in the West and the South's enrollment was nearly flat, down just 0.1%.