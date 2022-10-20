Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 20, 2022 / 1:46 AM

U.S. charges Russians, Europeans with illegally exporting tech, oil to Moscow

By Darryl Coote
The Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday charged nearly a dozen people with attempting to illegally export controlled technology to Russia. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a768dc09167e0433473265f44ce450eb/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday charged nearly a dozen people with attempting to illegally export controlled technology to Russia. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The United States has charged nearly a dozen people and several companies on accusations of participating in massive schemes to export dual-use technologies to Russia, some of which have been used in the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

The Justice Department announced the two cases Wednesday.

Advertisement

One of the cases involves five Russians and two Venezuelan oil traders who are charged with participating in global sanctions evasion and money laundering. The other case indicts three Latvians and one Estonian as well as two European companies with violating U.S. export laws for the benefit of Russia.

"These charges reveal two separate global schemes to violate U.S. export and sanctions laws, including by shipping sensitive military technologies from U.S. manufacturers -- including types found in seized Russian weapons platforms in Ukraine -- and attempting to re-export a machine system with potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs to Russia," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Advertisement

A 12-count indictment unsealed in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Wednesday identifies Russians Yury Orekhov, 42; Artem Uss, 40; Svetlana Kuzurgasheva, 32; Timofey Telegin 39; and Sergey Tulyakov, 52, as defendants along with Spanish national Juan Fernando Serrano Ponce, 47; and Juan Carlos Soto, whose nationality and age were not mentioned in the charging document.

Prosecutors accuse Orekhov and Uss of having run a fraud, illegal export and money laundering operation since at least 2018 through an industrial equipment and commodity trading company for which Orekhov served as chief executive officer and Uss is its owner.

Using the company as a front, the pair with help from their co-conspirators purchased sensitive microprocessors used in fighter aircraft, missile systems, smart munitions, radar and satellites, among other military uses, which were then shipped to Russian companies, including sanctioned firms that service Moscow's defense sector.

RELATED Air Force intercepts two Russian jets near Alaska

The charging document also said they used the company to smuggle hundreds of millions of barrels of oil from Venezuela to Russia and China, including to sanctioned entities.

Ponce and Soto are accused of brokering the million-dollar deals between Orekhov and Uss' company and Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA with payment often routed through U.S. financial institutions.

On Monday, Orekhov was arrested in Germany and Uss in Italy at the request of the United States, which said it will begin the extradition process.

Advertisement

If convicted the defendants each face a maximum sentence of 30 years' imprisonment.

In a corresponding move, the State Department and Treasury designated Orekhov and his companies Nord-Deutsch Industrieanlagenbau GmbH and Opus Energy Trading.

"Orekhov and his companies have directly contributed to the Kremlin's unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The second indictment was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, accusing Latvians Eriks Mamonovs, 33, and Vadims Ananics, 46, of conspiring with Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37; Latvian Janis Uzbalis, 46; and others to violate U.S. export laws and regulations in the process of smuggling a jig grinder to Russia.

A jig grinder is a high-precision machine system that can be used in nuclear proliferation and defense programs.

Due to its potential use, export of the Connecticut-manufactured technology to Russia requires a license though one is not needed for European sales, prosecutors said.

The indictment charges them with conspiracy, violation of the Export Control Reform Act, smuggling goods from the United States and international money laundering while Mamonovs is also charged with making false statements to the U.S. Department of Commerce. The charges come with maximum prison sentences of between five and 20 years.

Advertisement

Authorities said Ananics, Mamonovs and Uzbalis were arrested in Riga, Latvia, on Tuesday while Romanyuk was arrested in Estonia on June 13. The United States is also seeking their extradition, prosecutors said.

Their arrests follow a three-year investigation, according to the Justice Department.

"These arrests and the seizure of the jig grinder are the result of the tenacious investigative work of our special agents and partners and show what can be achieved through these partnerships," Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of of Homeland Security Investigations in New England, said in a statement.

Read More

Iran, Russia reject drone accusations EU awards 2022 Sakharov Prize to the Ukrainian people

Latest Headlines

Remote work spawns mini baby boom, economists say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Remote work spawns mini baby boom, economists say
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An increase in the number of U.S. women working from home since the pandemic has contributed to a mini baby boom, according to a new study that claims the increase in births reversed two years of declining fertility.
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump appeared for a deposition at his Mar-a-Lago residence Wednesday and answered questions under oath in a defamation lawsuit brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll.
Customs and Border Protection officer shot, killed during training exercise
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Customs and Border Protection officer shot, killed during training exercise
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was accidentally shot and killed Wednesday while participating in a training exercise at a Florida gun range.
Two Florida medical study coordinators sentenced for falsifying clinical trial data
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Two Florida medical study coordinators sentenced for falsifying clinical trial data
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Two Florida medical study coordinators received federal prison sentences, ranging from 24 months to 40 months, for falsifying clinical trial data at Miami-based Tellus Clinical Research.
Air Force intercepts two Russian jets near Alaska
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Air Force intercepts two Russian jets near Alaska
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The United States sent two fighter jets to intercept two Russian bombers flying in international airspace off the coast of Alaska, U.S. military officials said.
Nestle recalls ready-to-bake stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Nestle recalls ready-to-bake stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Nestle is voluntarily recalling its refrigerated Toll House stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling because the dough may contain white pieces of plastic.
Judge orders more Eastman emails released
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge orders more Eastman emails released
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A California federal judge ordered John Eastman, a former attorney for President Donald Trump, to release more emails to House investigators.
Broken pipe has Hawaii military families under boil water advisory
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Broken pipe has Hawaii military families under boil water advisory
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A broken water main in Hawaii is behind a boil water advisory affecting around 93,000 people at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, military authorities have confirmed.
Justice Department accuses hotel owners of denying rooms to Native Americans
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Justice Department accuses hotel owners of denying rooms to Native Americans
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The owners of a hotel and casino in South Dakota allegedly violated the civil rights of Native Americans by denying them access to their hotels, according to the Department of Justice.
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The White House said Wednesday that President Biden is awarding $2.8 billion in Energy Department grants from his bipartisan infrastructure law to 20 manufacturing and processing companies in 12 states.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline
In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline
North Korea fires artillery in 'warning' as South, U.S. hold drills
North Korea fires artillery in 'warning' as South, U.S. hold drills
Vladimir Putin declares martial law in 4 Ukraine regions
Vladimir Putin declares martial law in 4 Ukraine regions
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement