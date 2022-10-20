Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 20, 2022 / 4:05 AM

Capitol Police arrest man on gun charges following search of 'suspicious' van

By Darryl Coote

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Police in Washington, D.C., have arrested and charged an 80-year-old Georgia man after finding several firearms in his van that was illegally parked on Capital grounds.

U.S. Capitol Police said Tony H. Payne of Tunnel Hill, Ga., was charged Wednesday with unregistered firearm, unregistered ammunition and carrying a pistol without a license.

Advertisement

Officers said they first noticed a "suspicious" van illegally parked on the 100 block of East Capitol Street at about 3:45 p.m.

Police detained Payne and two other people amid a search of the small white van, which produced two hand guns, a shotgun, a pipe and several containers.

Payne, the driver of the vehicle, had told police he had guns in the vehicle and that they were on Capitol grounds in order to deliver documents to the Supreme Court.

The other man and woman who were detained were later released from police custody, authorities said.

The suspicious vehicle investigation prompted police to close three streets.

Police said dozens of people are arrested every year for bringing weapons to Capitol Grounds despite it being against the law.

Read More

Pennsylvania inmate charged with threatening to kill Biden, Thompson Customs and Border Protection officer shot, killed during training exercise Texas family of 5 sentenced on Jan. 6 riot charges

Latest Headlines

Pennsylvania inmate charged with threatening to kill Biden, Thompson
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pennsylvania inmate charged with threatening to kill Biden, Thompson
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a 25-year-old Pennsylvania inmate on charges of threatening to kill President Joe Biden and Rep. Bennie Thompson.
U.S. charges Russians, Europeans with illegally exporting tech, oil to Moscow
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. charges Russians, Europeans with illegally exporting tech, oil to Moscow
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The United States has charged nearly a dozen people and several companies on accusations of participating in massive schemes to export dual-use technologies to Russia.
Remote work spawns mini baby boom, economists say
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Remote work spawns mini baby boom, economists say
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An increase in the number of U.S. women working from home since the pandemic has contributed to a mini baby boom, according to a new study that claims the increase in births reversed two years of declining fertility.
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump appeared for a deposition at his Mar-a-Lago residence Wednesday and answered questions under oath in a defamation lawsuit brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll.
Customs and Border Protection officer shot, killed during training exercise
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Customs and Border Protection officer shot, killed during training exercise
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was accidentally shot and killed Wednesday while participating in a training exercise at a Florida gun range.
Two Florida medical study coordinators sentenced for falsifying clinical trial data
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Two Florida medical study coordinators sentenced for falsifying clinical trial data
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Two Florida medical study coordinators received federal prison sentences, ranging from 24 months to 40 months, for falsifying clinical trial data at Miami-based Tellus Clinical Research.
Air Force intercepts two Russian jets near Alaska
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Air Force intercepts two Russian jets near Alaska
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The United States sent two fighter jets to intercept two Russian bombers flying in international airspace off the coast of Alaska, U.S. military officials said.
Nestle recalls ready-to-bake stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Nestle recalls ready-to-bake stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Nestle is voluntarily recalling its refrigerated Toll House stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling because the dough may contain white pieces of plastic.
Judge orders more Eastman emails released
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge orders more Eastman emails released
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A California federal judge ordered John Eastman, a former attorney for President Donald Trump, to release more emails to House investigators.
Broken pipe has Hawaii military families under boil water advisory
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Broken pipe has Hawaii military families under boil water advisory
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A broken water main in Hawaii is behind a boil water advisory affecting around 93,000 people at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, military authorities have confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline
In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline
North Korea fires artillery in 'warning' as South, U.S. hold drills
North Korea fires artillery in 'warning' as South, U.S. hold drills
Vladimir Putin declares martial law in 4 Ukraine regions
Vladimir Putin declares martial law in 4 Ukraine regions
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Trump appears for deposition in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement