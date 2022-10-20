Capitol Police arrest man on gun charges following search of 'suspicious' van

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Police in Washington, D.C., have arrested and charged an 80-year-old Georgia man after finding several firearms in his van that was illegally parked on Capital grounds.

U.S. Capitol Police said Tony H. Payne of Tunnel Hill, Ga., was charged Wednesday with unregistered firearm, unregistered ammunition and carrying a pistol without a license.

Officers said they first noticed a "suspicious" van illegally parked on the 100 block of East Capitol Street at about 3:45 p.m.

Police detained Payne and two other people amid a search of the small white van, which produced two hand guns, a shotgun, a pipe and several containers.

Payne, the driver of the vehicle, had told police he had guns in the vehicle and that they were on Capitol grounds in order to deliver documents to the Supreme Court.

The other man and woman who were detained were later released from police custody, authorities said.

The suspicious vehicle investigation prompted police to close three streets.

Police said dozens of people are arrested every year for bringing weapons to Capitol Grounds despite it being against the law.