Mandatory standards for dressers to prevent tip-overs introduced

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission approved new federal safety standards for dressers and other clothing storage units after finding that the furniture currently pose a risk of injury and death.

The agency said in a news release that it will significantly change how such furniture is tested and labeled.

From April 2000 to January 2022, 234 people, including 199 children have died from tip-overs. There are about 5,300 injuries annually the agency said.

CPSC Chairman Alex Hoehn-Saric said in a statement that "children are killed or injured in dresser tipover incidents" every year.

"The standard set today will ensure that dressers are safer and fewer children are at risk," Hoehn-Saric said.

The new standards require clothing storage units to exceed exceed minimum stability requirements and display important safety information and performance and technical data.

The agency voted 3-1 to approve the new standards on Wednesday.