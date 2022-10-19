Cooler temperatures help firefighters control Nakia Creek Fire

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Cooler temperatures and increased humidity are helping firefighters contain the Nakia Creek Fire burning across nearly 1,800 acres in the area of the Larch Mountains in Clark County, Wash., according to the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency.
Low humidity and record heat in the Pacific Northwest contributed to the spread of the wildfire, which grew from 156 acres on Sunday morning to around 2,000 acres by 8:30 p.m. Portland and Vancouver both recorded daily temperature records of 86 degrees on Sunday.