Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 19, 2022 / 10:53 AM

Cooler temperatures help firefighters control Nakia Creek Fire

By Patrick Hilsman
1/2
The Nakia Creek fire in Oregon is still burning but is more contained than it was before due to lower temperatures and higher humidity. Photo from Inciweb
The Nakia Creek fire in Oregon is still burning but is more contained than it was before due to lower temperatures and higher humidity. Photo from Inciweb

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Cooler temperatures and increased humidity are helping firefighters contain the Nakia Creek Fire burning across nearly 1,800 acres in the area of the Larch Mountains in Clark County, Wash., according to the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency.

Low humidity and record heat in the Pacific Northwest contributed to the spread of the wildfire, which grew from 156 acres on Sunday morning to around 2,000 acres by 8:30 p.m. Portland and Vancouver both recorded daily temperature records of 86 degrees on Sunday.

Advertisement

Despite more favorable weather conditions CRESA has emphasized that the evacuation orders issued on Monday remain in place.

The blaze prompted CRESA to issue evacuation warnings on Monday for thousands of Clark County residents living in areas designated as high risk.

The agency announced on Tuesday that "140 additional resources" were arriving and that "four Type 1 helicopters, three Type 2 helicopters, two CL415 water scooper planes and an air attack platform" were assigned to help fight the fire.

The Washington Department of Ecology shared data on the Environmental Protection Agency's airnow.gov website rating the air quality in Vancouver, Wash., as "very unhealthy" as a result of the ongoing fire.

Advertisement

On Monday the Clark County Fire Marshal's Office released images of what they believe is likely a blue or lightly colored Subaru filmed near the location of the fire on Oct. 9 at around 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses indicated that two men and two women appeared to be linked to the vehicles and authorities are asking for help identifying them.

Read More

Captain faces new charge over 2019 dive boat fire that killed 34 in California Two dead after plane crashes into Ohio parking lot Death toll rises to 13 after military plane crash in Russia

Latest Headlines

IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The IRS has announced plans to adjust household tax rates for inflation in 2023, meaning millions of Americans will take home more next year.
Trump scheduled to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump scheduled to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- After years of delaying it, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be questioned under oath Wednesday in a defamation suit brought by E. Jean Carroll. Carroll said Trump raped her in the 1990's. Trump denies it.
Missouri school district closes elementary school over nuclear contamination
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Missouri school district closes elementary school over nuclear contamination
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Hazelwood School District decided Tuesday night to close the Jana Elementary School after an independent report found high levels of radioactive contamination.
Less snow, roller-coaster temperatures mark winter forecast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Less snow, roller-coaster temperatures mark winter forecast
The frequency of snow will be lower than normal in general across much of the Northeast during the winter of 2022-23, translating to fewer snow days for schools, less of a workload for snow blowers and plow services.
Suspect in California serial killer case charged with three counts of murder
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspect in California serial killer case charged with three counts of murder
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A man suspected in a recent spate of serial killings in Southern California made his first court appearance Tuesday after being charged with three counts of murder and other felony weapons violations.
Captain faces new charge over 2019 dive boat fire that killed 34 in California
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Captain faces new charge over 2019 dive boat fire that killed 34 in California
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The captain of a California dive boat that burst into flames killing 34 people on board in September of 2019 has been indicted on a new charge, federal prosecutors said.
DOJ files injunction against six e-cigarette makers
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
DOJ files injunction against six e-cigarette makers
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has filed a permanent injunction against six separate manufacturers of e-cigarettes, alleging they continue to flout federal rules and guidelines, authorities said Tuesday.
Actress Anna May Wong to be first Asian American featured on U.S. currency
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Actress Anna May Wong to be first Asian American featured on U.S. currency
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Mint said it will begin shipping coins bearing the image of early Hollywood movie star Anna May Wong later this month, making her the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency.
New Jersey sues 5 oil companies, trade group over role in climate change
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
New Jersey sues 5 oil companies, trade group over role in climate change
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- New Jersey is suing five oil and gas companies and a related trade association on accusations of lying to the public for decades over the relationship between the burning of fossil fuels and climate change.
Three still missing in Florida's hard-hit Lee County following Hurricane Ian
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Three still missing in Florida's hard-hit Lee County following Hurricane Ian
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- More than 20 days after Hurricane Ian thrashed the southeastern United States, three people from Florida's hard-hit Lee County were still missing Tuesday night, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit
American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit
Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs
Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma quadruple homicide
Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma quadruple homicide
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement