Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 19, 2022 / 9:50 AM

Trump scheduled to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit

By Doug Cunningham
E. Jean Carroll in New York City, Oct. 21. 2020. Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be deposed in Carroll's defamation lawsuit Wednesday. Carroll accuses Trump of lying when he denied that he raped Carroll in the 1990's. Photo by Justin Lane/ EPA-EFE
E. Jean Carroll in New York City, Oct. 21. 2020. Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be deposed in Carroll's defamation lawsuit Wednesday. Carroll accuses Trump of lying when he denied that he raped Carroll in the 1990's. Photo by Justin Lane/ EPA-EFE

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- After years of delaying it, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be questioned under oath Wednesday in a defamation suit brought by E. Jean Carroll.

Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in a fitting room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the 1990s. Carroll's defamation lawsuit was filed in November 2019 after Trump denied the rape allegation and accused Carroll of lying about it.

Advertisement

Southern District of New York U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan last week shut down Trump's effort to delay being deposed in the defamation case. Trump was ordered to appear under oath and be questioned by Carroll's attorneys.

Describing the alleged rape, Carroll said Trump pulled down her tights and, "forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway -- or completely, I'm not certain -- inside me."

RELATED Justice Dept. wins appeal to review classified records seized from Trump

In 2021 Judge Kaplan denied Trump's request to delay the case and also rejected Trump's effort to have the U.S. Justice Department replace him as the defendant in Carroll's lawsuit.

Had the judge ruled for Trump it would have ended Carroll's defamation suit because the government can't be sued for defamation.

Advertisement

Trump's lawyers appealed Judge Kaplan's decision to the 2nd Circuit, which asked the D.C. Court of Appeals to resolve the question of whether Trump was protected as a government employee or acting outside his duties when he denied Carroll's rape accusation.

RELATED Reports: Justice Dept. issues numerous subpoenas related to inquiry on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Carroll's lawsuit and rape accusation is one of several pending lawsuits and criminal investigations against Trump for alleged offenses ranging from attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election to corrupt business practices and potentially criminal mishandling of government documents.

RELATED Investigations into former President Donald Trump: Where they stand

Latest Headlines

Cooler temperatures help firefighters control Nakia Creek Fire
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Cooler temperatures help firefighters control Nakia Creek Fire
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Higher humidity and cooler temperatures are helping firefighters combat the Nakia Creek wildfire burning over an area of approximately 1,800 acres as authorities seek a vehicle they say could be linked to the fire.
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The IRS has announced plans to adjust household tax rates for inflation in 2023, meaning millions of Americans will take home more next year.
Missouri school district closes elementary school over nuclear contamination
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Missouri school district closes elementary school over nuclear contamination
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Hazelwood School District decided Tuesday night to close the Jana Elementary School after an independent report found high levels of radioactive contamination.
Less snow, roller-coaster temperatures mark winter forecast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Less snow, roller-coaster temperatures mark winter forecast
The frequency of snow will be lower than normal in general across much of the Northeast during the winter of 2022-23, translating to fewer snow days for schools, less of a workload for snow blowers and plow services.
Suspect in California serial killer case charged with three counts of murder
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspect in California serial killer case charged with three counts of murder
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A man suspected in a recent spate of serial killings in Southern California made his first court appearance Tuesday after being charged with three counts of murder and other felony weapons violations.
Captain faces new charge over 2019 dive boat fire that killed 34 in California
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Captain faces new charge over 2019 dive boat fire that killed 34 in California
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The captain of a California dive boat that burst into flames killing 34 people on board in September of 2019 has been indicted on a new charge, federal prosecutors said.
DOJ files injunction against six e-cigarette makers
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
DOJ files injunction against six e-cigarette makers
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has filed a permanent injunction against six separate manufacturers of e-cigarettes, alleging they continue to flout federal rules and guidelines, authorities said Tuesday.
Actress Anna May Wong to be first Asian American featured on U.S. currency
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Actress Anna May Wong to be first Asian American featured on U.S. currency
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Mint said it will begin shipping coins bearing the image of early Hollywood movie star Anna May Wong later this month, making her the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency.
New Jersey sues 5 oil companies, trade group over role in climate change
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
New Jersey sues 5 oil companies, trade group over role in climate change
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- New Jersey is suing five oil and gas companies and a related trade association on accusations of lying to the public for decades over the relationship between the burning of fossil fuels and climate change.
Three still missing in Florida's hard-hit Lee County following Hurricane Ian
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Three still missing in Florida's hard-hit Lee County following Hurricane Ian
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- More than 20 days after Hurricane Ian thrashed the southeastern United States, three people from Florida's hard-hit Lee County were still missing Tuesday night, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit
American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit
Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs
Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma quadruple homicide
Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma quadruple homicide
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement