Oct. 19, 2022 / 6:49 PM

Nestle recalls ready-to-bake stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough

By Sheri Walsh
Nestle is voluntarily recalling its refrigerated stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling after several customers found white plastic pieces. Photo courtesy of Nestle
Nestle is voluntarily recalling its refrigerated stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling after several customers found white plastic pieces. Photo courtesy of Nestle

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Nestle is recalling some of its ready-to-bake refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough because the Toll House product might contain plastic.

Nestle announced the voluntary recall on Wednesday and told customers to discard or return packages of Nestle Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling, produced between June and September of 2022 and distributed in the United States and Puerto Rico, after some customers found white plastic pieces inside the dough.

The recall only affects the Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling and no other Nestle Toll House products, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

"While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestle USA about this issue," the company said in a statement.

RELATED USDA recalls over 4,000 pounds of pork fritters that may contain plastic

This is the second time Nestle has been forced to recall its ready-to-bake cookie dough over foreign objects embedded in the dough. In 2019, Nestle recalled more than 20 products after customers found rubber pieces.

Nestle is asking anyone who already purchased the stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough to return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. Nestle has also provided a weekday customer support phone number, (800) 681-1676, for any questions.

Nestle, which is a Swiss-based conglomerate and one of the world's largest food companies, said it has been working with the FDA to voluntarily recall the baking product as quickly as possible.

RELATED Abbott infant formula recalled over defective caps

"The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority," Nestle said. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

RELATED Rivian voluntarily recalls 13,000 electric vehicles

