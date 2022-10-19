Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 19, 2022 / 10:40 AM

IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation

By A.L. Lee

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The IRS has announced plans to adjust household tax rates for inflation in 2023, meaning millions of U.S. workers will take home more next year.

The decision will increase standard deductions, while changing the rate of tax at certain levels of income as surging costs continue to inflict pain across every sector of the U.S. economy, but hitting the pocketbooks of regular Americans especially hard.

Advertisement

With inflation more than 8% year over year, Americans have been desperate for relief, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics releasing data last week that showed rents up by 7.2%, while electricity costs jumped 15% and groceries surged 13% during the same time. Health insurance costs have also gone up about 30%.

The Biden administration sees the tax modification as a way to offset rising food and energy prices -- the worst the country has seen since the 1980s.

RELATED Fitch Ratings forecasts mild recession in 2023

The amount of tax savings for couples and individuals, however, is capped by an law passed under President Donald Trump in 2017, which inextricably links tax rates to an adjunct Consumer Price Index.

Still, next year's standard deduction for couples will grow to $27,700, an increase of $1,800; while the standard deduction for individuals will rise $900 to $13,850.

Advertisement

In all, seven income brackets will be adjusted for inflation, with the largest shift coming among the highest earners.

RELATED Consumer price index increase slows to 8.2%, still among highest since 1980s

The tax rate goes down per each lower tax bracket, giving middle-class earners the lion's share of the benefits.

In the coming year, individuals who earn $578,125, and joint-filing married couples who earn $693,750, will pay a top income tax rate of 37%.

Individuals who make $539,900 can expect to a rate of 35%, along with individuals who make $231,250 annually, and married couples who bring in $462,500 per year.

RELATED Social Security checks will go up by 8.7% in January

Individuals who make $182,100 and couples who make $364,200 will pay 32%, while a 24% rate will apply to individual incomes of $95,375 and $190,720 for couples.

Individuals who make around $44,000 and married couples who earn around $89,000 will now pay 22% tax.

The lowest tax rates of 12% and 10% apply to individuals and couples with incomes that fall below $11,000 and $22,000, respectively.

Recent Labor Department data shows inflation-adjusted weekly earnings fell almost 4% since a year ago.

The directive features a full package of savings, including one that affects the earned-income tax credit for low-income workers, which will now grow by about $500 annually for qualifying taxpayers with three or more children.

Advertisement

Other tax benefits will apply to estate inheritances and public transit.

Latest Headlines

Cooler temperatures help firefighters control Nakia Creek Fire
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Cooler temperatures help firefighters control Nakia Creek Fire
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Higher humidity and cooler temperatures are helping firefighters combat the Nakia Creek wildfire burning over an area of approximately 1,800 acres as authorities seek a vehicle they say could be linked to the fire.
Trump scheduled to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump scheduled to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- After years of delaying it, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be questioned under oath Wednesday in a defamation suit brought by E. Jean Carroll. Carroll said Trump raped her in the 1990's. Trump denies it.
Missouri school district closes elementary school over nuclear contamination
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Missouri school district closes elementary school over nuclear contamination
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Hazelwood School District decided Tuesday night to close the Jana Elementary School after an independent report found high levels of radioactive contamination.
Less snow, roller-coaster temperatures mark winter forecast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Less snow, roller-coaster temperatures mark winter forecast
The frequency of snow will be lower than normal in general across much of the Northeast during the winter of 2022-23, translating to fewer snow days for schools, less of a workload for snow blowers and plow services.
Suspect in California serial killer case charged with three counts of murder
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspect in California serial killer case charged with three counts of murder
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A man suspected in a recent spate of serial killings in Southern California made his first court appearance Tuesday after being charged with three counts of murder and other felony weapons violations.
Captain faces new charge over 2019 dive boat fire that killed 34 in California
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Captain faces new charge over 2019 dive boat fire that killed 34 in California
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The captain of a California dive boat that burst into flames killing 34 people on board in September of 2019 has been indicted on a new charge, federal prosecutors said.
DOJ files injunction against six e-cigarette makers
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
DOJ files injunction against six e-cigarette makers
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has filed a permanent injunction against six separate manufacturers of e-cigarettes, alleging they continue to flout federal rules and guidelines, authorities said Tuesday.
Actress Anna May Wong to be first Asian American featured on U.S. currency
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Actress Anna May Wong to be first Asian American featured on U.S. currency
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Mint said it will begin shipping coins bearing the image of early Hollywood movie star Anna May Wong later this month, making her the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency.
New Jersey sues 5 oil companies, trade group over role in climate change
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
New Jersey sues 5 oil companies, trade group over role in climate change
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- New Jersey is suing five oil and gas companies and a related trade association on accusations of lying to the public for decades over the relationship between the burning of fossil fuels and climate change.
Three still missing in Florida's hard-hit Lee County following Hurricane Ian
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Three still missing in Florida's hard-hit Lee County following Hurricane Ian
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- More than 20 days after Hurricane Ian thrashed the southeastern United States, three people from Florida's hard-hit Lee County were still missing Tuesday night, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit
American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit
Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs
Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma quadruple homicide
Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma quadruple homicide
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement