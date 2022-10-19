Trending
U.S. News
Oct. 19, 2022 / 5:52 PM

Broken pipe has Hawaii military families under boil water advisory

By Simon Druker
A broken water main in Hawaii is behind a boil water advisory affecting around 93,000 people at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, military authorities have confirmed Wednesday. File Photo by Michael A. Lantron/Department of Defense | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/361646fdd81509e05d2ae258ff56f20e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A broken water main in Hawaii is behind a boil water advisory affecting around 93,000 people at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, military authorities have confirmed Wednesday. File Photo by Michael A. Lantron/Department of Defense | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A broken water main in Hawaii is behind a boil water advisory affecting around 93,000 people at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, military authorities have confirmed.

Residents are also picking up potable drinking water, with repairs to the damaged 36-inch pipe expected to last at least another week.

The water main first broke on Friday, followed by smaller breaks in two separate areas in the Pearl City Peninsula area of Honolulu. A fourth break was detected Monday.

The break is affecting nearby Ford Island as well as Pearl Harbor, Hickam, Aliamanu Military Reservation, Red Hill and Camp Smith.

"Fixing a line of this size presents an engineering challenge and there hasn't been any easy fixes," U.S. Navy Capt. Mark Sohaney, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam wrote in a letter posted on Facebook.

Members from all military branches and their families are affected, as well as members of the public.

"All commanders were also asked to minimize manning and to only perform mission essential activities. These measures will reduce the stress on the remaining capacity of the potable water system," Sohaney wrote.

"A boil water advisory remains in effect. Water can continue to be used for personal hygiene, but all water used for consumption, cooking, brushing teeth, etc. should be boiled for at least one minute. The overall system remains low pressure, but stable."

This isn't the first time the same communities have had to deal with water issues.

Last November, 19,377 gallons of jet fuel and other contaminants from the Red Hill Bulk fuel storage facility leaked into the drinking water system, forcing thousands of families to evacuate their homes.

More than 93,000 military service members, family members and civilians relied on the government for safe drinking water.

At the end of August, four families filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Navy over the jet fuel leaks that contaminated Pearl Harbor water on Oahu, Hawaii, temporarily forcing them out of their homes.

The families filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, accusing the Navy of releasing the contaminants.

The lawsuit contends families suffered gastrointestinal disorders, neurological issues, burns, rashes, lesions, thyroid abnormalities, migraines and other maladies.

