Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2022 / 5:57 PM / Updated at 3:58 AM

DOJ files injunction against six e-cigarette makers

By Simon Druker & Darryl Coote
1/3
The Justice Department has filed a permanent injunction against six separate manufacturers of e-cigarettes, alleging they continue to flout federal rules and guidelines, authorities said on Tuesday. File Photo by Elsa Olofsson/Pixabay
The Justice Department has filed a permanent injunction against six separate manufacturers of e-cigarettes, alleging they continue to flout federal rules and guidelines, authorities said on Tuesday. File Photo by Elsa Olofsson/Pixabay

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has filed a permanent injunction against six separate manufacturers of e-cigarettes, alleging they continue to flout federal rules and guidelines, authorities said Tuesday.

The court filings on behalf of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration mark the first time the FDA has initiated injunction proceedings to enforce the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act's premarket review requirements for new tobacco products, the agency said in a statement.

Advertisement

Under the FD&C Act's parameters, the Justice Department institutes judicial enforcement actions on behalf of the FDA.

Authorities allege Morin Enterprises, doing business as E-Cig Crib in Minnesota; Soul Vapor in West Virginia; Super Vape'z in Washington; Vapor Craft in Georgia, Lucky's Convenience & Tobacco, doing business as Lucky's Vape & Smoke Shop in Kansas and Seditious Vapors, doing business as Butt Out in Arizona, all failed to submit premarket applications for their e-cigarettes.

Advertisement

All six continue to illegally manufacture and sell their products despite multiple warnings, the FDA contends. The agency said its individual warnings to all six companies, included the fact that further violations could lead to enforcement action, including the injunction.

"Today's enforcement actions represent a significant step for the FDA in preventing tobacco product manufacturers from violating the law," Brian King, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products said in a statement.

"We will not stand by as manufacturers repeatedly break the law, especially after being afforded multiple opportunities to comply."

RELATED Eating prunes may help prevent bone loss, preserve strength in older women

Health advocates on Tuesday lauded the decision to seek litigation.

"The American Lung Association applauds this action from the DOJ and FDA and urges the Biden administration to continue their work to enforce the law. These companies were warned, but continued to violate the law," American Lung Association National President and CEO Harold Wimmer said in a statement, while calling for further actions to be taken to rein in the new industry.

"There is an urgent need to prevent more kids from becoming addicted to these products and from new flavored products coming onto the marketplace," Wimmer said.

RELATED Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns

Earlier this month, the FDA published its annual National Youth Tobacco Survey, which found that more than 2.5 million high and middle school students use e-cigarettes.

Advertisement

The survey said that 27.6% of youth e-cigarette users use an e-cigarette product daily with nearly half reporting using e-cigarettes at least 20 of the last 30 days.

Nearly 85% of youth e-cigarette users also reported using flavored e-cigarette products, it said.

Amanda Wheeler, president of the American Vapor Manufacturers Association, a U.S. trade organization, rebuked the lawsuits in a statement.

"Mr. King seems delighted to kick in doors of small businesses but turns a blind eye to the millions of Americans who rely on nicotine vaping to quit cigarettes. The ongoing result is countless people being driven back to smoking and more hard proof that Mr. King and FDA are failing at their jobs, to the immense harm of their fellow citizens and public health," Wheeler said.

The lawsuits come as the FDA has since January 2021 issued nearly 300 warnings to companies that have more than 17 million e-cigarettes collectively listed with the agency for failure to submit premarket application. The federal agency said most of the companies have complied and removed their products from the market.

Read More

Biden urges voters to expand Democratic majority, vows to codify Roe vs. Wade

Latest Headlines

Actress Anna May Wong to be first Asian American featured on U.S. currency
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Actress Anna May Wong to be first Asian American featured on U.S. currency
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Mint said it will begin shipping coins bearing the image of early Hollywood movie star Anna May Wong later this month, making her the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency.
New Jersey sues 5 oil companies, trade group over role in climate change
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New Jersey sues 5 oil companies, trade group over role in climate change
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- New Jersey is suing five oil and gas companies and a related trade association on accusations of lying to the public for decades over the relationship between the burning of fossil fuels and climate change.
Three still missing in Florida's hard-hit Lee County following Hurricane Ian
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Three still missing in Florida's hard-hit Lee County following Hurricane Ian
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- More than 20 days after Hurricane Ian thrashed the southeastern United States, three people from Florida's hard-hit Lee County were still missing Tuesday night, authorities said.
Fitch Ratings forecasts mild recession in 2023
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Fitch Ratings forecasts mild recession in 2023
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Financial services company Fitch Ratings said the United States will likely enter a mild recession next spring, as higher interest rates and inflation take a toll on consumer spending.
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A federal jury has acquitted Russian analyst Igor Danchenko of four counts of lying to the FBI during its investigation of connections between Russia and former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
Biden administration to tap oil reserves amid rising fuel prices, OPEC+ cut
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden administration to tap oil reserves amid rising fuel prices, OPEC+ cut
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is expected to again tap into U.S. oil reserves to tame rising gas prices, just weeks before midterm elections and following recent OPEC+ production cuts, according to reports on Tuesday.
Fellow student found guilty of killing Kristin Smart 26 years ago
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Fellow student found guilty of killing Kristin Smart 26 years ago
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A fellow student charged with the 1996 disappearance of college student Kristin Smart was found guilty of first-degree murder in California on Tuesday afternoon.
Biden urges voters to expand Democratic majority, vows to codify Roe vs. Wade
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden urges voters to expand Democratic majority, vows to codify Roe vs. Wade
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden urged voters to expand the Democratic majority in Congress and vowed to codify Roe vs. Wade to legalize abortion nationwide in remarks at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, D.C.
Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma quadruple homicide
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma quadruple homicide
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A man taken into custody in Florida is a person of interest in the slayings and dismembering of four cyclists in Oklahoma last week, police confirmed Tuesday.
MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to Girl Scouts
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to Girl Scouts
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, has donated $84.5 million to the Girl Scouts of America. The donation is the largest individual contribution in the history of the organization.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit
American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit
Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs
Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs
Russia targets Ukraine's power infrastructure, causing 'massive blackouts'
Russia targets Ukraine's power infrastructure, causing 'massive blackouts'
California to end COVID-19 state of emergency in late February
California to end COVID-19 state of emergency in late February
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement