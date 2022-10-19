Customs and Border Protection officer shot, killed during training exercise

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot during a training exercise Wednesday at a Florida gun range. The officer was airlifted to a Miami hospital where he died. Photo courtesy of WPLG

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot and killed Wednesday while participating in a training exercise at a Florida gun range. The officer, who has not been identified, was shot just after 10 a.m. EDT at the Trail Glades Range in Miami-Dade, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Advertisement

"A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer working at the agency's weapons range was injured while on duty and pronounced deceased Oct. 19," CBP said in a statement.

The officer, who was assigned to the Miami International Airport, was a firearms instructor at the range, according to CBP spokesperson Michael Silva.

"He had that passion for firearms. He was a great firearms instructor," Silva told reporters in Miami. "Great officer, a great family, and it's a tragic loss."

Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of the shooting at the range Wednesday morning.

"Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted him to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition," the department said in a statement.

The CBP officer died from his injuries at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau is handling the investigation into the shooting, which some have called an accident. Investigators have not said how the shooting occurred or if anyone could face charges.

Hours after the shooting, Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III tweeted the department's condolences to CBP on the officer's death.

"On behalf of the entire Miami-Dade Police Department, I offer my deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters at U.S. Customs and Border Protection as they mourn the loss of their officer."

On behalf of the entire Miami-Dade Police Department, I offer my deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters at U.S. Customs and Border Protection as they mourn the loss of their officer.

