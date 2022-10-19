Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 19, 2022 / 8:52 PM

Customs and Border Protection officer shot, killed during training exercise

By Sheri Walsh
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot during a training exercise Wednesday at a Florida gun range. The officer was airlifted to a Miami hospital where he died. Photo courtesy of WPLG
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot during a training exercise Wednesday at a Florida gun range. The officer was airlifted to a Miami hospital where he died. Photo courtesy of WPLG

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot and killed Wednesday while participating in a training exercise at a Florida gun range.

The officer, who has not been identified, was shot just after 10 a.m. EDT at the Trail Glades Range in Miami-Dade, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Advertisement

"A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer working at the agency's weapons range was injured while on duty and pronounced deceased Oct. 19," CBP said in a statement.

The officer, who was assigned to the Miami International Airport, was a firearms instructor at the range, according to CBP spokesperson Michael Silva.

"He had that passion for firearms. He was a great firearms instructor," Silva told reporters in Miami. "Great officer, a great family, and it's a tragic loss."

Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of the shooting at the range Wednesday morning.

"Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted him to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition," the department said in a statement.

The CBP officer died from his injuries at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau is handling the investigation into the shooting, which some have called an accident. Investigators have not said how the shooting occurred or if anyone could face charges.

Advertisement

Hours after the shooting, Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III tweeted the department's condolences to CBP on the officer's death.

"On behalf of the entire Miami-Dade Police Department, I offer my deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters at U.S. Customs and Border Protection as they mourn the loss of their officer."

Embed tweet

Latest Headlines

Two Florida medical study coordinators sentenced for falsifying clinical trial data
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Two Florida medical study coordinators sentenced for falsifying clinical trial data
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Two Florida medical study coordinators received federal prison sentences, ranging from 24 months to 40 months, for falsifying clinical trial data at Miami-based Tellus Clinical Research.
Air Force intercepts two Russian jets near Alaska
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Air Force intercepts two Russian jets near Alaska
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The United States sent two fighter jets to intercept two Russian bombers flying in international airspace off the coast of Alaska, U.S. military officials said.
Nestle recalls ready-to-bake stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nestle recalls ready-to-bake stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Nestle is voluntarily recalling its refrigerated Toll House stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling because the dough may contain white pieces of plastic.
Judge orders more Eastman emails released
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge orders more Eastman emails released
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A California federal judge ordered John Eastman, a former attorney for President Donald Trump, to release more emails to House investigators.
Broken pipe has Hawaii military families under boil water advisory
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Broken pipe has Hawaii military families under boil water advisory
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A broken water main in Hawaii is behind a boil water advisory affecting around 93,000 people at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, military authorities have confirmed.
Justice Department accuses hotel owners of denying rooms to Native Americans
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department accuses hotel owners of denying rooms to Native Americans
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The owners of a hotel and casino in South Dakota allegedly violated the civil rights of Native Americans by denying them access to their hotels, according to the Department of Justice.
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The White House said Wednesday that President Biden is awarding $2.8 billion in Energy Department grants from his bipartisan infrastructure law to 20 manufacturing and processing companies in 12 states.
FDA advisory panel recommends stopping sale of preterm birth drug
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FDA advisory panel recommends stopping sale of preterm birth drug
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- An FDA advisory panel vote Wednesday recommended taking Makena, a drug for preventing premature births, off the market due to doubts about the drug's effectiveness. The FDA will make the final decision.
Spirit Airlines shareholders vote to approve takeover by JetBlue
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Spirit Airlines shareholders vote to approve takeover by JetBlue
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines shareholders voted Wednesday to approve a takeover by JetBlue Airways, which would create the country's fifth-largest carrier.
Los Angeles City Council names new president in leaked tape fallout
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Los Angeles City Council names new president in leaked tape fallout
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles City Council will meet virtually for the second straight day on Wednesday after electing a new president to replace embattled council member Nury Martinez.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline
In a surprise, global greenhouse gas emissions seem to be on the decline
North Korea fires artillery in 'warning' as South, U.S. hold drills
North Korea fires artillery in 'warning' as South, U.S. hold drills
Vladimir Putin declares martial law in 4 Ukraine regions
Vladimir Putin declares martial law in 4 Ukraine regions
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement