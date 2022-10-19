Trending
Oct. 19, 2022 / 5:09 AM

Captain faces new charge over 2019 dive boat fire that killed 34 in California

By Darryl Coote
Thirty-four people were killed Sept. 2, 2019, when a dive boat caught fire and sank off the coast of Southern California. Photo courtesy of Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/<a href="https://twitter.com/sbsheriff/status/1168705276783939585?s=20&amp;t=3QqarM2Gkd_MPsiw1oKcGg">Twitter</a>
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The captain of a California dive boat that burst into flames killing 34 people on board in September of 2019 has been indicted on a new charge, federal prosecutors said.

A California grand jury on Tuesday returned a one-count indictement charging Jerry Nehl Boylan, 68, with misconduct or neglect of ship officer, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The charge comes with a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

The indictment accuses Boylan of failing to uphold several of his responsibilities as captain of the 75-foot commercial dive boat named Conception when it caught fire and sank early Sept. 2, 2019, while anchored in Platt's Harbor near Santa Cruze Island off the Southern California coast.

The fire erupted as more than two dozen people were sleeping below deck, and resulted in the deaths of 33 passengers and one crew member while Boylan and five other crew members were able to escape.

The indictment said Boylan, who "was responsible for the safety and security of the vessel, its crew and its passengers," failed to have a night watch or roving patrol the night of fire as well as failed to provide crew with firefighting instructions or directions amid the emergency.

The indictment also accuses him of failing to use firefighting equipment that was next to him in the wheelhouse to fight the fire or attempt to rescue trapped passengers as well as failing to perform any lifesaving or firefighting measures "whatsoever" during the fire despite being uninjured.

Other damning accusations include that he failed to use the boat's public address system to warn passengers and crew about the fire and that he was the first crew member to abandon ship. He is also accused of failing to conduct sufficient crew fire drills and training.

The returning of the indictment comes nearly two months after Judge George Wu of the Central District of California on Aug. 30 dismissed a manslaughter charge previously brought against Boylan for failure to allege gross negligence.

Boylan was originally charged in December 2020 with 34 counts of seaman's manslaughter, before a superseding inducement was filed on July 19 that included a single count of seaman's manslaughter that accounted for all 34 deaths.

The Justice Department said Tuesday that Boylan will be directed to appear in court in the coming weeks for arraignment on the new charge.

