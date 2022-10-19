Spirit Airlines shareholders vote to approve takeover by JetBlue

Spirit Airlines shareholders voted approve a takeover by JetBlue Airways on Wednesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines shareholders voted Wednesday to approve a takeover by JetBlue Airways, which would create the country's fifth-largest carrier. The airlines said that they expected to close the $3.8 billion acquisition no later than the first half of 2024. Advertisement

"This is an important step forward on our path to closing a combination that will create the most compelling national low-fare challenger to the dominant U.S. carriers," Ted Christie, president and CEO of Spirit Airlines, said in a statement.

The two companies first agreed to the deal in July. JetBlue says it plans to buy more planes, hire more pilots and renovate Spirit aircraft by adding more legroom and in-flight entertainment.

However, according to The New York Times, the deal still faces substantial scrutiny from regulators. President Joe Biden's Justice Department has shown opposition to corporate consolidation and it is currently suing to prevent a partnership between JetBlue and American Airlines.

"We look forward to continuing our ongoing discussions with regulators as we work toward completing the transaction and delivering value to team members, guests and stockholders," Christie said Wednesday.

According to The Times, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to exercise a rarely used authority to prevent the merger, saying it would reduce competition.

"There is ample evidence that yet another huge airline merger would likely harm American consumers," she wrote in a letter to Buttigieg.

JetBlue has said that it expects the merger to yield $600 million to $700 million in annual savings and estimated that the combined airline would bring in about $11.9 billion a year in revenue.