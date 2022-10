New York City on Wednesday opened a new, 500-bed migrant facility on Randall's Island for asylum seekers sent to the city from Texas. NYC Mayor Eric Adams earlier this month declared a humanitarian crisis caused by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shipping the migrants to NYC without notice and without any plan to meet their humanitarian needs. Photo by Lev Radin/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- New York City on Wednesday opened a new, 500-bed migrant shelter for asylum seekers. It's an 84,500-square-foot winterized tent facility with several large tents, a cafeteria and recreation center on Randall's Island. New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a humanitarian crisis Oct. 7 over thousands of migrant asylum seekers sent to the city by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Advertisement

Adams said then that the migrants were being sent to New York by Abbott without any plans to meet their humanitarian needs and without regard to their well-being when they arrive.

NYC officials led reporters through the new facility Tuesday, showing rows of cots with new sheets and pillows, couches and big-screen TVs in the recreation area, washing machines and dryers as well as Wi-Fi throughout the facility and phones capable of international calls.

City officials told reporters that the goal of having this new migrant shelter is to let people rest after the long trip from Texas and to do a more complete intake process.

According to New York City officials, the migrants will be free to come and go but there will be a 10 p.m. curfew.

Manuel Castro, NYC commissioner of immigrant affairs, said the situation requiring the tent shelter is being caused by political actors and New York City is just having to respond, according to the New York Times.