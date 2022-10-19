Missouri school district closes elementary school over nuclear contamination

School was in session at the Jana Elementary School in the Hazelwood School District in Florissant, Missouri on Tuesday before the school board voted to close the school that night after nuclear contamination there was confirmed. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Hazelwood School District decided Tuesday night to close the Jana Elementary School after an independent report found high levels of radioactive contamination there from the flooding of a World War II nuclear site. The board, which had initially balked at doing additional tests at the school in Florissant, Mo., earlier this year before changing its mind, said students will attend school virtually for the second semester and then transfer to other schools. Advertisement

"To the students, staff and parents of the Jana school community, we recognize that you are being faced with a situation not created by anyone in this room, and over which you have no control," said School Board President Betsy Rachel, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"This is causing a disruption to our student's education and school environment, and for that we sincerely apologize."

Samples were taken by Boston Chemical Data Corp. on Aug. 15 and found radioactive isotope lead-210, polonium, radium and other toxins.

The grounds of the school sit in a flood plain of a river contaminated by the World War II nuclear bomb testing site. The test showed the campus contained radioactive levels up to 22 times more than expected, officials said.

Uranium used for atomic weapons was processed in St. Louis and radioactive waste was dumped in piles near Lambert St. Louis International Airport decades ago. Rain and wind swept some debris into nearby Coldwater Creek, where floodwater from the creek had deposited radioactive waste on the school grounds and in neighborhoods along the creek over the years.

"The team has been coordinating with the Hazelwood School District regarding the status of sampling on the property," said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which first identified the radioactive was teat the school before the independent study, according to KMOV-TV.

"Any contamination posing a high risk or immediate threat to human health or the environment would be made a priority for remediation."