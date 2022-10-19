Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 19, 2022 / 3:32 PM

Biden administration announces $2.8 billion for EV battery projects in 12 states

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
President Joe Biden Wednesday announced $2.8 billion in Energy Department grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure law to EV battery makers in 12 states. Looking on are Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm (L) and Senior Energy Security Advisor for the State Department Amos Hochstein (R). Photo by Al Drago/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/65079be4fc272bb3d58377c41b5ec1dd/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden Wednesday announced $2.8 billion in Energy Department grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure law to EV battery makers in 12 states. Looking on are Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm (L) and Senior Energy Security Advisor for the State Department Amos Hochstein (R). Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The White House said Wednesday that President Biden is awarding $2.8 billion in Energy Department grants from his bipartisan infrastructure law to 20 manufacturing and processing companies in 12 states.

The Biden Administration is also launching the "American Battery Materials Initiative," described by the White House as a new effort to mobilize government to help industry create a reliable and sustainable supply of critical minerals for EV's and electric power.

Advertisement

"Together, these actions will improve America's energy independence, strengthen national security, support good-paying jobs across battery supply chains, and lower costs for working families," the White House said in a statement.

"Producing advanced batteries and components here at home will accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels to meet the strong demand for electric vehicles, creating more good-paying jobs across the country," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

RELATED Biden administration proposes new standards for national EV charging network

These efforts are part of a strategic Biden administration plan to make half of all new vehicles sold in the United States in 2030 electric. According to the White House, EV sales have tripled since Biden has been in office.

"This market transformation is expected to increase demand for critical minerals such as lithium and graphite used in EV batteries.," the White House statement said. "Today's announcements demonstrate how the United States is poised to meet this challenge while growing our economy and creating high-quality union jobs in the battery supply chain."

Advertisement

The White House touted Biden's economic agenda efforts, asserting in a statement that those efforts have already "ignited a domestic manufacturing boom with companies announcing over $100 billion in EV, battery and EV charging investments here in the United States."

RELATED President Joe Biden taps millions of barrels of oil reserves to lower prices

In addition to the Energy Department grants and battery initiative, the White House said Wednesday that the Biden infrastructure law combined with the CHIPS & Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act will invest more than $135 billion to "build America's electric vehicle future."

RELATED Battery technology keeping electric car adoption in the slow lane

Latest Headlines

FDA advisory committee recommends stopping sale of preterm birth drug
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FDA advisory committee recommends stopping sale of preterm birth drug
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- An FDA advisory panel vote Wednesday recommended taking Makena, a drug for preventing premature births, off the market due to doubts about the drug's effectiveness. The FDA will make the final decision.
Spirit Airlines shareholders vote to approve takeover by JetBlue
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Spirit Airlines shareholders vote to approve takeover by JetBlue
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines shareholders voted Wednesday to approve a takeover by JetBlue Airways, which would create the country's fifth-largest carrier.
Los Angeles City Council names new president in leaked tape fallout
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Los Angeles City Council names new president in leaked tape fallout
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles City Council will meet virtually for the second straight day on Wednesday after electing a new president to replace embattled council member Nury Martinez.
NYC opens new 500-bed migrant shelter for asylum seekers from Texas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYC opens new 500-bed migrant shelter for asylum seekers from Texas
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- New York City on Wednesday opened a new, 500-bed migrant shelter for asylum seekers. It's an 84,500-square-foot winterized tent facility with several large tents, a cafeteria and recreation center on Randall's Island.
Cooler temperatures help firefighters control Nakia Creek Fire
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Cooler temperatures help firefighters control Nakia Creek Fire
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Higher humidity and cooler temperatures are helping firefighters combat the Nakia Creek wildfire burning over an area of approximately 1,800 acres as authorities seek a vehicle they say could be linked to the fire.
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The IRS has announced plans to adjust household tax rates for inflation in 2023, meaning millions of Americans will take home more money next year.
Trump scheduled to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump scheduled to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- After years of delaying it, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be questioned under oath Wednesday in a defamation suit brought by E. Jean Carroll. Carroll said Trump raped her in the 1990's. Trump denies it.
Missouri school district closes elementary school over nuclear contamination
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Missouri school district closes elementary school over nuclear contamination
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Hazelwood School District decided Tuesday night to close the Jana Elementary School after an independent report found high levels of radioactive contamination.
Less snow, roller-coaster temperatures mark winter forecast
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Less snow, roller-coaster temperatures mark winter forecast
The frequency of snow will be lower than normal in general across much of the Northeast during the winter of 2022-23, translating to fewer snow days for schools, less of a workload for snow blowers and plow services.
Suspect in California serial killer case charged with three counts of murder
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Suspect in California serial killer case charged with three counts of murder
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A man suspected in a recent spate of serial killings in Southern California made his first court appearance Tuesday after being charged with three counts of murder and other felony weapons violations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vladimir Putin declares martial law in 4 Ukraine regions
Vladimir Putin declares martial law in 4 Ukraine regions
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma quadruple homicide
Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma quadruple homicide
North Korea fires artillery in 'warning' as South, U.S. hold drills
North Korea fires artillery in 'warning' as South, U.S. hold drills
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
IRS lowers tax rates, raises standard deductions for 2023, hoping to offset inflation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement