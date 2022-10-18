Man found guilty of killing California college student 26 years ago

1/3

Paul Flores was found guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder in the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly University student Kristin Smart. File Photo courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A man charged with the 1996 disappearance of college student Kristin Smart was found guilty of first-degree murder in California on Tuesday afternoon. A jury unanimously convicted Paul Flores of first-degree murder in Smart's death over 26 years ago. Advertisement

Authorities contended that Flores killed Smart in a college dorm room at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, Calif., when they both were 19 years old. They also believe he sexually assaulted her, however the statute of limitations on that charge has expired.

Smart's body was never found despite an extensive search effort including K-9 units, helicopters and ground-penetrating radar. Authorities declared her dead in 2002, the sixth anniversary of her disappearance.

RELATED Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma quadruple murder

Flores remains in custody and will be sentenced at 9 a.m. PST on Dec. 9 at Monterey County Superior Court.

"The impact that Kristin's disappearance and its investigation have had on the Smart family and our community, spanning a quarter century, is profound," District Attorney Dan Dow said in a statement.

"We thank them for the tremendous trust and patience they have placed in the investigation and prosecution of this terrible crime. This verdict provides some sense of justice for Kristin, the Smarts, and our community. Today, justice delayed is not justice denied."

Advertisement

Flores' father Ruben Flores was found not guilty on Tuesday, after being charged as an accessory to murder after the fact. Police accused the elder Flores of helping to conceal the crime. He was released from electronic monitoring.

BREAKING: The juries in the case of People v. Flores have both returned with their verdicts. We will be going live with a press conference at 4 PM in the Monterey County Courthouse where Sheriff Ian Parkinson will discuss the verdicts along with DA Dan Dow and the Smart family.— SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) October 18, 2022

Flores was the last person seen with Smart on May 25, 1996. Witnesses say Smart got drunk at an on-campus party at the university about a 10-minute walk from her dorm room. Two fellow students were preparing to walk her back before Flores offered to join them. He then volunteered to take her on his own.

RELATED Virginia police arrest man accused of shooting 8 in Harrisonburg

Suspicion hovered over Flores, but it wasn't until years later investigators made a breakthrough.

Both father and son were arrested in 2021 after San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said the department was able to interview multiple new witnesses in 2019, in part due to information featured in the Your Own Backyard podcast. At the time, the department said it found physical evidence from at least two homes. Investigators served four search warrants at two properties in San Luis Obispo County, one in Los Angeles County, Calif. and one in Washington.

Advertisement

San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle called Flores a "serial rapist" after the arrest. Peuvrelle said dozens of women had come forward detailing Flores' predatory behavior. No charges have resulted from those accusations.