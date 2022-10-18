Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2022 / 5:21 PM

Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma quadruple murder

By Simon Druker
1/2
Arrested in Florida, Joseph Kennedy is a person of interest in the slayings and dismembering of four cyclists in Oklahoma last week, police confirmed Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Facebook
Arrested in Florida, Joseph Kennedy is a person of interest in the slayings and dismembering of four cyclists in Oklahoma last week, police confirmed Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Facebook

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A man taken into custody in Florida is a person of interest in the slayings and dismembering of four cyclists in Oklahoma last week, police confirmed Tuesday.

Joseph Kennedy, 67, was arrested Tuesday morning in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., while in possession of a stolen vehicle, the Okmulgee Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

The arrest happened some 1,200 miles away from the scene of the crime.

"The district attorney and the sheriff will begin the process of getting Kennedy back to Okmulgee County. The murder investigation is ongoing and investigators continue to follow leads every day," the department said in the post.

Kennedy has not formally been named a suspect, and police have not said why he is a person of interest in the killings of four men whose dismembered bodies were found in a river 40 miles south of Tulsa, Okla.

One report suggested that Kennedy may be the owner of scrap and salvage yards south of Okmulgee that also are of interest to police.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice told reporters Monday that a tipster said that the four men had "planned to commit a crime" before they were "violently" murdered at a nearby scrap yard.

Advertisement

Investigators do not know what their specific plan was or if it had anything to do with their murder.

On Monday, police confirmed the search for the four missing men who had been bicycling in rural Oklahoma, had turned into a murder investigation, after positively identifying the bodies of Mark Chastian, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29.

The four friends were reported missing by relatives last week after they were last seen riding their bikes on Oct. 9.

Investigators have not found the bikes or the gun used in the killings.

Police found Kennedy's abandoned PT Cruiser on Monday in Morris, Okla.

Kennedy was arrested when police checked the license plate of the car he was driving, which came back stolen. That vehicle was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 17.

He was taken into custody without incident and did not speak to the arresting officers.

Kennedy is being held on a $500,000 bond. He also faces a separate warrant related to a 2012 shooting in Oklahoma.

Latest Headlines

DOJ files injunction against six e-cigarette makers
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
DOJ files injunction against six e-cigarette makers
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has filed a permanent injunction against six separate manufacturers of e-cigarettes, alleging they continue to flout federal rules and guidelines, authorities said Tuesday.
Biden urges voters to expand Democratic majority, vows to codify Roe vs. Wade
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Biden urges voters to expand Democratic majority, vows to codify Roe vs. Wade
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden urged voters to expand the Democratic majority in Congress and vowed to codify Roe vs. Wade to legalize abortion nationwide in remarks at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, D.C.
MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to Girl Scouts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to Girl Scouts
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, has donated $84.5 million to the Girl Scouts of America. The donation is the largest individual contribution in the history of the organization.
Apple announces release of new iPads and TV
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Apple announces release of new iPads and TV
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Apple announced a slate of new product offerings on Tuesday, including new iPads and its most powerful new TV.
Chicago sees earliest 1st snowfall in 8 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chicago sees earliest 1st snowfall in 8 years
Winterlike scenes unfolded across portions of the Upper Midwest Tuesday morning as many residents woke up to fresh powder covering their Halloween decorations.
Self-driving truck company Kodiak Robotics partners with IKEA
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Self-driving truck company Kodiak Robotics partners with IKEA
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Self-driving truck company Kodiak Robotics has partnered with IKEA to use autonomous vehicles on supply routes in Texas.
Feds seek applications for grants to expand mental health centers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Feds seek applications for grants to expand mental health centers
The federal government is pumping millions more dollars into an effort to expand the United States' network of community mental health centers.
Two dead after plane crashes into Ohio parking lot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Two dead after plane crashes into Ohio parking lot
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol said that a pilot and a passenger died after a small plane crashed in a parking lot Tuesday morning.
Florida citrus growers reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Florida citrus growers reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction
The strong winds and flooding rain from Hurricane Ian destroyed many crops in Florida, with citrus farmers reporting big losses.
American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- American Airlines has agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a federal class-action lawsuit brought by passengers in several states who claimed they were overcharged in a bait-and-switch on baggage fees.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as four missing cyclists
Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as four missing cyclists
Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
Trump administration pressured CDC during COVID-19 response, House says
Trump administration pressured CDC during COVID-19 response, House says
Russia targets Ukraine's power infrastructure, causing 'massive blackouts'
Russia targets Ukraine's power infrastructure, causing 'massive blackouts'
EU members ponder paying for Ukraine Starlink coverage
EU members ponder paying for Ukraine Starlink coverage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement