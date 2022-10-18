Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2022 / 10:36 PM

Fitch Ratings forecasts mild recession in 2023

By Sheri Walsh
Fitch Ratings predicts a mild recession in spring of 2023, as soaring inflation, rising gas prices and ongoing federal interest rate hikes take a toll on consumer spending and job growth, according to the report. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3d0de8ac171432833c4c73b8c168278c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Fitch Ratings predicts a mild recession in spring of 2023, as soaring inflation, rising gas prices and ongoing federal interest rate hikes take a toll on consumer spending and job growth, according to the report. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Financial services company Fitch Ratings released a report Tuesday saying the United States will likely enter a mild recession, much like the recession of the 1990s, next spring.

Fitch said while it expects a strong labor market to cushion the blow of a recession during the second quarter of 2023, ongoing interest rate hikes and soaring inflation will hurt consumer demand and eventually "slowdown job growth," according to the report.

Advertisement

Fitch predicts consumer spending to grow by 2.5% this year before slowing to 0.9% in 2023.

"Fitch expects the U.S. economy to enter genuine recession territory -- albeit relatively mild by historical standards -- in 2Q23. The projected recession is quite similar to that of 1990-1991, which followed similarly rapid Fed tightening in 1989-1990. Nevertheless, downside risks stem from nonfinancial debt-to-GDP rations, which are much higher now than in the 1990s," Olu Sonola, head of U.S. regional economics for Fitch, said in a statement.

RELATED U.S. wholesale prices show inflation is entrenched

Fitch is not the first financial services company to forecast a recession for next year.

Last week, JPMorgan Chase chief executive officer Jamie Dimon warned soaring inflation, ongoing interest rate hikes and Russia's war in Ukraine will take a toll and send the United States into a recession in the next six to nine months.

Advertisement

The World Bank is also predicting a global recession next year amid ongoing inflation and policy actions to control prices.

RELATED IMF says storm clouds have descended on the global economy

Fitch predicts next year's recession to be on the mild side since consumer and household debt is lower than debt going into the recession of 2008. The report also noted that real estate wealth is higher this year and should offset any losses in equity holdings.

But the report warned ongoing interest rate hikes to tame soaring inflation will pose a risk to consumer spending in 2023, especially when combined with a "slowdown in job growth and rising unemployment," according to Fitch.

While strong savings built up during the pandemic is expected to ease next year's recession, the report warned those reserves are already being tapped.

RELATED JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. headed for recession next year

"Households built up large savings buffers through the height of the coronavirus pandemic, but they have been gradually drawing on these savings this year," the report said.

Latest Headlines

Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Igor Danchenko acquitted of lying to the FBI in Trump dossier case
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A federal jury has acquitted Russian analyst Igor Danchenko of four counts of lying to the FBI during its investigation of connections between Russia and former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
Biden administration to tap oil reserves amid rising fuel prices, OPEC+ cut
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration to tap oil reserves amid rising fuel prices, OPEC+ cut
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is expected to again tap into U.S. oil reserves to tame rising gas prices, just weeks before midterm elections and following recent OPEC+ production cuts, according to reports on Tuesday.
Fellow student found guilty of killing Kristin Smart 26 years ago
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fellow student found guilty of killing Kristin Smart 26 years ago
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A fellow student charged with the 1996 disappearance of college student Kristin Smart was found guilty of first-degree murder in California on Tuesday afternoon.
DOJ files injunction against six e-cigarette makers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
DOJ files injunction against six e-cigarette makers
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has filed a permanent injunction against six separate manufacturers of e-cigarettes, alleging they continue to flout federal rules and guidelines, authorities said Tuesday.
Biden urges voters to expand Democratic majority, vows to codify Roe vs. Wade
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden urges voters to expand Democratic majority, vows to codify Roe vs. Wade
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden urged voters to expand the Democratic majority in Congress and vowed to codify Roe vs. Wade to legalize abortion nationwide in remarks at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, D.C.
Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma quadruple homicide
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Person of interest arrested in Oklahoma quadruple homicide
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A man taken into custody in Florida is a person of interest in the slayings and dismembering of four cyclists in Oklahoma last week, police confirmed Tuesday.
MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to Girl Scouts
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to Girl Scouts
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, has donated $84.5 million to the Girl Scouts of America. The donation is the largest individual contribution in the history of the organization.
Apple announces release of new iPads and TV
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Apple announces release of new iPads and TV
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Apple announced a slate of new product offerings on Tuesday, including new iPads and its most powerful new TV.
Chicago sees earliest 1st snowfall in 8 years
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Chicago sees earliest 1st snowfall in 8 years
Winterlike scenes unfolded across portions of the Upper Midwest Tuesday morning as many residents woke up to fresh powder covering their Halloween decorations.
Self-driving truck company Kodiak Robotics partners with IKEA
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Self-driving truck company Kodiak Robotics partners with IKEA
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Self-driving truck company Kodiak Robotics has partnered with IKEA to use autonomous vehicles on supply routes in Texas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
Video shows massive hole in Nord Stream natural gas pipeline
American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit
American Airlines reaches $7.5M settlement in baggage fees lawsuit
Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs
Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs
Russia targets Ukraine's power infrastructure, causing 'massive blackouts'
Russia targets Ukraine's power infrastructure, causing 'massive blackouts'
Kyiv, Moscow swap 218 prisoners, including 108 Ukrainian women
Kyiv, Moscow swap 218 prisoners, including 108 Ukrainian women
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement