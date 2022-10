Image of vehicle fire investigators are looking for at the location of the Nakia Creek Fire in Washington State on Monday. Photo courtesy of Clark County, Washington/UPI

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Washington state officials said on Monday they are looking for people and a vehicle spotted near the location of a fire that started on Larch Mountain in Clark County near the origin of the Nakia Creek Fire. The Clark County Fire Marshal's Office said a video and photo taken on Oct. 9 showed a vehicle near a ridge where the wildfire is burning. The fire is located nine miles northeast of Camas in the Yacolt Burn State Forest. Advertisement

"We are looking for what we believe is a white or light-colored Subaru vehicle," said Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson in a statement. "Based on witness statements, we also believe there were two men and two women connected with this vehicle."

The Nakia Creek fire has spread over 1,565 acres and is 5% contained. Fire officials said the blaze remained active with short downhill runs and flame lengths of 4 to 8 feet. The blaze has forced nearly 2,500 to evacuate.

"The fire is burning in slash, steep previously harvest slopes as well as in young timber stands and small pockets of mature timber," the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency said in a statement.

"The potential for fire growth remains and containment lines are being put in place. Evacuations are in place."

Fire officials said earlier that they believed the Nakia Creek Fire was manmade, but the official cause remained under investigation.

State officials said 2,487 residents remain under evacuation orders in the area, led by the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency.