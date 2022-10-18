Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2022 / 4:38 AM

California to end COVID-19 state of emergency in late February

By Darryl Coote
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the state of emergency he announced following the outbreak of COVID-19 will end in February. File Photo by Eric Thayer/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c5dcbb070ee054f2a952d0d8ef3802fc/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the state of emergency he announced following the outbreak of COVID-19 will end in February. File Photo by Eric Thayer/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- California's COVID-19 state of emergency will end in February, Gov. Gavin Newsom said, while citing a dramatic reduction in hospitalizations and deaths.

The state of emergency will end Feb. 28, which Newsom said Monday will give healthcare systems the tools needed to combat any potential surges of the coronavirus during the holiday months and time to properly phase out the emergency measures.

Advertisement

"The state of emergency was an effective and necessary tool that we utilized to protect our state, and we wouldn't have gotten to this point without it," Newsom said in a statement.

"With the operational preparedness that we've built up and the measures that we'll continue to employ moving forward, California is ready to phase out this tool."

RELATED Trump administration pressured CDC during COVID-19 response, House says

With the emergency measures ending, Newsom said that when the state's legislature reconvenes early next year he will seek to immediately make two statutory changes that will continue to permit nurses to dispense COVID-19 therapeutics and allow laboratory workers to continue processing COVID-19 tests.

"California's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has prepared us for whatever comes next," said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the head of the state's health and human services agency. "As we move into this next phase, the infrastructure and processes we've invested in and built up will provide us the tools to manage any ups and downs in the future."

Advertisement

According to state data, more than 82.3 million COVID-19 vaccines were administered throughout California, which officials say saved some 20,000 lives while keeping 73,000 from needing to be hospitalized and another 1.5 million people from being infected in the first place.

RELATED New Omicron variants of COVID-19 are spreading in U.S.

The state of emergency armed the governor with powers that allowed him to institute mitigating measures, such as lockdowns and mandatory maskings, some of which were met with push back from conservatives.

On Monday, Newsom's administration defended their decisions, stating California's economic output shrank only 2.8% compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. It also said that California had the lowest death rate among large states.

State data shows that more than 10.4 million cases of COVID-19 were recorded in California amid the pandemic, resulting in 95,604 deaths.

RELATED COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% with Europe down 4%

About 72.3% of eligible Californians have been vaccinated against the virus, compared to 68% of the nation's total eligible population.

California's announcement comes as only a handful of states maintain their COVID-19 emergency powers.

Late last week, the Biden administration extended the nationwide COVID-19 public health emergency until Jan. 11.

Latest Headlines

Congress investigates Mississippi's infrastructure spending after Jackson water crisis
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Congress investigates Mississippi's infrastructure spending after Jackson water crisis
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- House Democrats launched an investigation into how Mississippi state leaders spent millions in federal funds allocated for water infrastructure after last month's water crisis in the predominately Black city of Jackson.
U.S. warns Democrats, Republicans about Chinese hackers ahead of midterm elections
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. warns Democrats, Republicans about Chinese hackers ahead of midterm elections
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The FBI is warning Republican and Democratic state party headquarters that Chinese hackers have scanned more than 100 political party domains ahead of the midterm elections.
FDA battles pharmaceutical company to pull pregnancy drug
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FDA battles pharmaceutical company to pull pregnancy drug
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is making the case this week to pull the pregnancy drug Makena, which was expedited to market a decade ago to reduce the risk of preterm birth, because the agency says it does not work.
Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as four missing cyclists
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as four missing cyclists
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The search for four missing men, bicycling in rural Oklahoma, is now a murder investigation after their dismembered bodies were found in a river 40 miles south of Tulsa, according to police.
President Biden launches student loan forgiveness application portal
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
President Biden launches student loan forgiveness application portal
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden officially launched the federal government's online portal to begin processing student loan forgiveness applications on Monday.
Trump administration pressured CDC during COVID-19 response, House says
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump administration pressured CDC during COVID-19 response, House says
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Trump administration allegedly "bullied" top officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2020 to present a more optimistic view of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new House report.
U.S. markets rise on strong earnings reports
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. markets rise on strong earnings reports
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rose sharply Monday, boosted by stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
Secret Service billed "exorbitant" rates at Trump-owned hotels, House panel finds
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Secret Service billed "exorbitant" rates at Trump-owned hotels, House panel finds
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Under former president Donald Trump, U.S. Secret Service agents were billed as much as $1,185 per room while staying at hotels under the Trump name, according to the House Oversight Committee on Monday.
USDA recalls over 4,000 pounds of pork fritters that may contain plastic
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
USDA recalls over 4,000 pounds of pork fritters that may contain plastic
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- AdvancePierre Foods Inc. is recalling more than 4,000 pounds of raw cubed pork fritters that may contain pieces of hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.
Boaters recount terror of being stranded in Gulf for 28 hours
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Boaters recount terror of being stranded in Gulf for 28 hours
Luan Nguyen, Phong Le and Son Nguyen were just guys going fishing on a Saturday morning. They never imagined Oct. 8 would be the day their boating, survival and swimming skills would all be put to the test.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington
Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington
Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as four missing cyclists
Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as four missing cyclists
British politicians, activists call for probe into attack at Chinese consulate
British politicians, activists call for probe into attack at Chinese consulate
British chancellor to pull back on most of Liz Truss' proposed tax cuts
British chancellor to pull back on most of Liz Truss' proposed tax cuts
Report says Missouri elementary school contaminated with nuclear waste
Report says Missouri elementary school contaminated with nuclear waste
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement