Apple announces release of new iPads and TV

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Apple announced a slate of new product offerings on Tuesday, including new iPads and its most powerful new TV.

The tech company released the new iPad Pro with the M2 chip, which features improved cameras, Face ID and a four-speaker audio system.

"The next-generation iPad Pro pushes the boundaries of what's possible on iPad, bringing even more versatility, power, and portability to the ultimate iPad experience," Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said in a statement. "Powered by the M2 chip, the new iPad Pro features incredible performance and the most advanced technologies."

Apple also released a redesigned iPad, which features four new colors: blue, pink, yellow and silver. The update also features better battery life, improved cameras and fast 5G, allowing users to connect when traveling.

The company also released its Apple TV 4k, which it called more powerful, entertaining and affordable than ever.

"Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever," Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said in a statement.

The new iPads contain a USB Type-C charging ports, which will now be mandated across the European Union by the end of 2024.

The rule was approved by the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, before passing the European Parliament by a wide margin earlier this month. It will next need to pass the European Council, which is comprised of EU government representatives, before it becomes law.

The European Parliament says unused and discarded chargers amount to about 11,000 metric tons of waste in Europe every year.

In a press release, European Parliamentarian Alex Agius Saliba defended the legislation saying, "This future-proof law allows for the development of innovative charging solutions in the future, and it will benefit everyone -- from frustrated customers to our vulnerable environment."