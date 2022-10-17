Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington

1/2

Thousands of people in Washington were urged to evacuate as the Nakia Creek wildfire grew to more than 2,000 acres. Photo courtesy Inciweb

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Thousands of residents are being urged to flee the Nakia Creek wildfire in Clark County, Wash., after the fire expanded drastically over the weekend, growing from an area of about 156 acres on Sunday morning to 2,000 acres by 8:30 p.m. The wildfires were aggravated by low humidity, record-high temperatures and strong winds. Portland and Vancouver recorded daily high temperatures of 86 degrees on Sunday, surpassing Portland's previous record daily high in 2020, and Vancouver's 64-year-old record. Advertisement

Clark County signed an Emergency Declaration on Sunday due to the blaze, which firefighters have been battling since Oct. 9.

The Clark Regional Emergency Services map shows more than 2,300 households inside the "go now" zone, meaning residents are asked to immediately evacuate. Additionally, the map shows 28,765 homes in the area designated as "be ready," meaning residents should keep a close eye on developments, and 5,017 homes in the area designated as "be set," meaning residents should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

The Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency announced it is working with local law enforcement to close roads and inform residents of potential evacuations. The agency said it is investigating reports of additional fires in Chelatchie Prairie and Sunset Campground in Clark County, as well as several fires in Skamania County.

Advertisement

Washington state issued a mobilization order calling on all firefighting agencies to help control the blaze.