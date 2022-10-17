Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Thousands of residents are being urged to flee the Nakia Creek wildfire in Clark County, Wash., after the fire expanded drastically over the weekend, growing from an area of about 156 acres on Sunday morning to 2,000 acres by 8:30 p.m.
The wildfires were aggravated by low humidity, record-high temperatures and strong winds. Portland and Vancouver recorded daily high temperatures of 86 degrees on Sunday, surpassing Portland's previous record daily high in 2020, and Vancouver's 64-year-old record.