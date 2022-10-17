Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 17, 2022 / 6:41 PM

President Biden launches student loan forgiveness application portal

By Simon Druker
1/3
President Joe Biden was joined by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Monday, as the Biden officially launched the federal government’s online portal to begin processing student loan forgiveness applications. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/920c34a2d3ba63cd0cb490c19ca2d1ed/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden was joined by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Monday, as the Biden officially launched the federal government’s online portal to begin processing student loan forgiveness applications. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden officially launched the federal government's online portal to begin processing student loan forgiveness applications on Monday.

The launch was without technical difficulties and the site - studentaid.gov - is now live, processing up to $20,00 in student debt for eligible borrowers.

Advertisement

App testing occurred over the weekend, successfully processing 8 million applications, which weren't formally processed until Monday, according to a White House statement.

"This is a gamechanger for millions of Americans. We're getting moving. And it took an incredible amount of effort to get this website done in such a short time," Biden said on Monday, alongside Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

"And the Secretary insisted that it had to be tested over the weekend. It landed and handled more than 8 million applications without a glitch or any difficulty."

Advertisement

In September, the Biden administration said it expected up to 40 million federal student loan borrowers to benefit from the loan forgiveness initiative.

It reversed course partially later that month, amid Republican legal challenges. Borrowers with privately held federal student loans no longer will be able to receive loan forgiveness under the updated plan. Several million of the 45 million Americans who owe federal student loans fall into that category.

Cardona said on Monday the government continues "working on pathways" to support borrowers who are excluded by the eligibility requirements.

RELATED DOJ seeks 6-month prison sentence, $200K fine for Steve Bannon contempt conviction

Eligible borrowers can receive up to $10,000 in federal student debt and up to $20,000 if they received a Pell Grant for people earning less than $125,000 a year.

"We had over 10,000 people contact the White House and be - either send us letters or calls thanking us," Biden said on Monday.

Read More

Report says Missouri elementary school contaminated with nuclear waste Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico will not be rebuilt

Latest Headlines

Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as four missing cyclists
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Dismembered bodies pulled from Oklahoma river identified as four missing cyclists
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The search for four missing men, bicycling in rural Oklahoma, is now a murder investigation after their dismembered bodies were found in a river 40 miles south of Tulsa, according to police.
Trump administration pressured CDC during COVID-19 response, House says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump administration pressured CDC during COVID-19 response, House says
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Trump administration allegedly "bullied" top officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2020 to present a more optimistic view of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new House report.
U.S. markets rise on strong earnings reports
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. markets rise on strong earnings reports
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rose sharply Monday, boosted by stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
Secret Service billed "exorbitant" rates at Trump-owned hotels, House panel finds
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Secret Service billed "exorbitant" rates at Trump-owned hotels, House panel finds
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Under former president Donald Trump, U.S. Secret Service agents were billed as much as $1,185 per room while staying at hotels under the Trump name, according to the House Oversight Committee on Monday.
USDA recalls over 4,000 pounds of pork fritters that may contain plastic
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
USDA recalls over 4,000 pounds of pork fritters that may contain plastic
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- AdvancePierre Foods Inc. is recalling more than 4,000 pounds of raw cubed pork fritters that may contain pieces of hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.
Boaters recount terror of being stranded in Gulf for 28 hours
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Boaters recount terror of being stranded in Gulf for 28 hours
Luan Nguyen, Phong Le and Son Nguyen were just guys going fishing on a Saturday morning. They never imagined Oct. 8 would be the day their boating, survival and swimming skills would all be put to the test.
Supreme Court declines to hear American Samoa citizenship case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court declines to hear American Samoa citizenship case
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday decided not to hear a case on citizenship rights for American Samoans that challenged their status as "U.S. nationals" rather than full citizens.
DOJ seeks 6-month prison sentence, $200K fine for Steve Bannon contempt conviction
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DOJ seeks 6-month prison sentence, $200K fine for Steve Bannon contempt conviction
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Monday filed documents urging a federal court to sentence Steve Bannon, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, to six months in prison and a fine of $200,000.
Rep. Ashley Hinson hospitalized with kidney infection
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rep. Ashley Hinson hospitalized with kidney infection
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Rep. Ashley Hinson has been hospitalized for a kidney infection. The congresswoman, who represents Iowa's 1st congressional district, was scheduled to debate her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis on Tuesday.
Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Thousands of residents have been asked to evacuate their homes in Clark County, Wash., as the Nakia Creek Wildfire expanded drastically over the weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington
Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington
Virginia police arrest man accused of shooting 8 in Harrisonburg
Virginia police arrest man accused of shooting 8 in Harrisonburg
U.N. 'deeply distressed' over 92 naked migrants found at Greece-Turkey border
U.N. 'deeply distressed' over 92 naked migrants found at Greece-Turkey border
British politicians, activists call for probe into attack at Chinese consulate
British politicians, activists call for probe into attack at Chinese consulate
British chancellor to pull back on most of Liz Truss' proposed tax cuts
British chancellor to pull back on most of Liz Truss' proposed tax cuts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement