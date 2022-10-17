Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 17, 2022 / 1:28 PM

DOJ seeks 6-month prison sentence, $200K fine for Steve Bannon contempt conviction

By Adam Schrader
Prosecutors sought a sentence of six months in prison and a $200,000 fine for Steve Bannon after he was convicted of contempt of Congress. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/56e2359256534571e0496504cbc224c3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Prosecutors sought a sentence of six months in prison and a $200,000 fine for Steve Bannon after he was convicted of contempt of Congress. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Monday filed documents urging a federal court to sentence Steve Bannon, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, to six months in prison and a fine of $200,000 after he was convicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress.

Bannon was convicted of contempt in July after he ignored a subpoena to testify and provide documents for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He had been subpoenaed by the committee in September 2021.

Advertisement

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Friday and the penalty sought by prosecutors is at "the top end" of the range of possible sentencing guidelines.

"From the moment that the defendant, Stephen K. Bannon, accepted service of a subpoena from the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol, he has pursued a bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt," prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum.

RELATED Kanye West to acquire social media platform Parler

"The committee sought documents and testimony from the defendant relevant to a matter of national importance: the circumstances that led to a violent attack on the Capitol and disruption of the peaceful transfer of power. In response, the defendant flouted the committee's authority and ignored the subpoena's demands."

Advertisement

Lawyers for Bannon are expected to soon file their own memorandum on sentencing on Monday.

Bannon has claimed executive privilege and Trump considered waiving that claim to allow him to testify before the committee ahead of his trial.

RELATED Justice Department appeals appointment of special master in Trump documents case

Prosecutors said Monday that executive privilege did not apply to Bannon and that he had "attempted an about-face" on the eve of his trial, which proved to be a "hollow gesture."

"When he realized that his eleventh-hour stunt would not prevent his trial, [Bannon's] cooperative spirit vanished," prosecutors said.

Bannon has still not produced a single document to the committee or appeared for testimony, prosecutors said Monday.

Bannon, 68, left the White House in August 2017 but was an outspoken supporter of false claims that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election because of voter fraud -- and was a private citizen at the time of the insurrection at the Capitol when he said on his podcast that "all hell is going to break loose."

The House select committee featured that clip at its final public hearing on Thursday, though the lawmakers voted unanimously to subpoena Trump himself to appear before them.

Latest Headlines

Rep. Ashley Hinson hospitalized with kidney infection
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Rep. Ashley Hinson hospitalized with kidney infection
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Rep. Ashley Hinson has been hospitalized for a kidney infection. The congresswoman, who represents Iowa's 1st congressional district, was scheduled to debate her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis on Tuesday.
Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Thousands of residents have been asked to evacuate their homes in Clark County, Wash., as the Nakia Creek Wildfire expanded drastically over the weekend.
Report says Missouri elementary school contaminated with nuclear waste
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report says Missouri elementary school contaminated with nuclear waste
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Grounds of a Missouri school that sits in a flood plain of a river contaminated by World War II nuclear bomb testing was recently found to contain radioactive levels up to 22 times more than expected, officials said.
Kanye West to acquire social media platform Parler
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kanye West to acquire social media platform Parler
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Parlement Technologies, the company behind Parler, announced Monday that the social media site would be sold to Kanye West -- who was locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts for recent anti-Semitic remarks.
Virginia police arrest man accused of shooting 8 in Harrisonburg
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Virginia police arrest man accused of shooting 8 in Harrisonburg
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Harrisonburg, Va., said officers Sunday arrested a 20-year-old man accused of shooting eight people early that morning at an outdoor gathering.
Near-freezing temperatures could establish record lows across South
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Near-freezing temperatures could establish record lows across South
The coldest air of the season has the South in its sights and near-freezing temperatures could set new record lows across a wide swath of the region.
Pittsburgh shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured at 'multiple scenes'
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Pittsburgh shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured at 'multiple scenes'
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A mass shooting in Pittsburgh late Saturday night left three people dead and another person injured at "multiple scenes," police said Sunday.
Philadelphia Museum of Art reaches agreement with union workers after 19-day strike
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Philadelphia Museum of Art reaches agreement with union workers after 19-day strike
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Museum of Art on Friday reached an agreement with workers after a 19-day strike, one of the longest in the city's recent history.
Stockton police arrest man suspected of 'series of homicides' who was 'out hunting'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Stockton police arrest man suspected of 'series of homicides' who was 'out hunting'
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A man suspected of having carried out what officials have called a "series of homicides" in Stockton and central California has been arrested, police said Saturday.
Elon Musk backtracks on ending Starlink service to Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Elon Musk backtracks on ending Starlink service to Ukraine
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Elon Musk on Saturday appeared to backtrack on comments he made Friday stating that SpaceX would discontinue its Starlink internet service to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, alleging that the company was losing money.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zelensky claims Russian losses near 65,000 as explosions in Belgorod injure multiple people
Zelensky claims Russian losses near 65,000 as explosions in Belgorod injure multiple people
Gunman kills 12, injures 3 others in shooting at bar in Mexico
Gunman kills 12, injures 3 others in shooting at bar in Mexico
Near-freezing temperatures could establish record lows across South
Near-freezing temperatures could establish record lows across South
Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington
Thousands ordered to flee Nakia Creek Fire in Washington
Pittsburgh shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured at 'multiple scenes'
Pittsburgh shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured at 'multiple scenes'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement