Oct. 17, 2022 / 3:55 PM

USDA recalls over 4,000 pounds of pork fritters that may contain plastic

By Patrick Hilsman
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued this photo featuring details of the Pork Loin Steak Fritters which were recalled. Photo courtesy of USDA
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- AdvancePierre Foods Inc. is recalling more than 4,000 pounds of raw cubed pork fritters that may contain pieces of hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The recall was initiated after the company received two complaints from restaurant employees who had discovered hard plastic in the company's pork loin steak fritters. The product is known to have been shipped to Colorado, Arkansas, Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri and Nebraska.

FSIS has published a detailed description of the product, advising customers that the raw, frozen cubed pork loin steak fritter was produced on June 16 and includes bulk cases containing 27 pieces of "GOLD LABEL AdvancePierre Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Steak Fritters" with lot code 1672AFE06.

The product includes the establishment number "EST.2260Y" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There haven't been any reported injuries from the contaminated products but FSIS is advising customers to throw out the fritters or return them to where they were purchased.

