USDA recalls over 4,000 pounds of pork fritters that may contain plastic

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- AdvancePierre Foods Inc. is recalling more than 4,000 pounds of raw cubed pork fritters that may contain pieces of hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.
The recall was initiated after the company received two complaints from restaurant employees who had discovered hard plastic in the company's pork loin steak fritters. The product is known to have been shipped to Colorado, Arkansas, Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri and Nebraska.