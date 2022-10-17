FDA battles pharmaceutical company to pull pregnancy drug

The Food and Drug Administration is holding advisory committee meetings to force Covis Pharma to stop selling the pregnancy drug Makena because the agency says the injection does not work. Photo courtesy of Max Pixel

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration is making the case this week to pull the pregnancy drug Makena, which was expedited to market a decade ago to reduce the risk of preterm birth, because the agency says the injection does not work. The FDA started holding advisory committee meetings in Washington, D.C., Monday to force Covis Pharma, which owns the patent and has argued that pulling Makena would hurt Black women, to stop selling the drug. Advertisement

"Failing to withdraw Makena would mean maintaining FDA approval of a drug that, based on all available evidence, has not been shown to be more effective than, but is riskier than, no treatment," the FDA said. "This would be a disservice to patients at risk for recurrent preterm birth and would undermine the accelerated approval pathway."

The FDA green-lit Makena in 2011 and since then has reported a number of side effects including blood clots, allergic reactions, decreased tolerance of glucose, depression and fluid retention that can worsen preeclampsia. A larger confirmatory trial in 2019 showed no effect of Makena in 1,130 women who received the drug versus 578 who got a placebo.

While some drug manufacturers will voluntarily remove their products if trials fail to show clear effectiveness, Covis Pharma is fighting to continue sales suggesting pulling the pregnancy drug off the market would hurt Black women. The company's chief executive officer Michael Porter cited a 2003 study, which was used to initially grant accelerated approval of Makena, to argue that the drug helps Black mothers who have a higher risk of maternal complications.

According to the study, about 10% of babies in the United States are born before 37 weeks, which raises the risk of complications and death, with Black newborns more than twice as likely to die compared to White newborns. The NAACP said pulling Makena could "deepen profound existing maternal and infant health inequities in the U.S."

"No one should be fooled by the racial equity spin for Makena," Dr. Adam Urato, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist in Framingham, Mass., said in a tweet last month. "Keeping Makena on the market does nothing to help racial equity - it just puts Black moms and their babies at risk."

While the FDA's accelerated approval program allows drug makers to sell products before trials are complete and can help seriously ill patients, it can take a long time to pull certain medications off the market when they do not work, according to Joseph Ross, professor of medicine and public health at Yale.

"This illustrates a number of ways the accelerated approval -- despite the promise and the acceptance of uncertainty at the time the FDA authorizes the drug for use -- can go poorly," Ross said.

