U.S. warns Democrats, Republicans about Chinese hackers ahead of midterm elections

FBI director Christopher Wray is warning state political party headquarters, both Republican and Democratic, about Chinese hackers ahead of the midterm elections, according to a report by The Washington Post.

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The FBI is warning Republican and Democratic state party headquarters throughout the United States to be on the lookout for Chinese government hackers ahead of next month's midterm elections, according to a new report. The hackers have scanned more than 100 state-level political party domains throughout the United States, the National Security Agency said in a memo earlier this month, according to The Washington Post. The FBI has warned all party organizations affected by the scans to audit their network logs and logins and to make sure their systems are secure. Advertisement

At this point, no political state parties have been hacked or breached, despite warnings from the bureau, according to U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"The FBI is being considerably more proactive," one senior U.S. official said. "It's part of a larger move that the FBI isn't waiting for the attack to occur. They're increasingly trying to prevent."

Officials from both the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee told The Hill that their systems are secure and nothing has been compromised.

"Cybersecurity remains a top priority for the entire Republican ecosystem, which is why we place a premium on ensuring our stakeholders have the necessary tools, resources and training on best practices so that our party remains protected and vigilant," Emma Vaughn, a spokesperson for the RNC, said in an email.

The hackers are suspected to be from the group formerly known as APT1. Cybersecurity firm Mandiant said the espionage group is responsible for having stolen hundreds of terabytes worth of data from at least 141 companies.

In March, Mandiant said Chinese government-backed hackers had breached at least six U.S. state government networks since 2021.

A report last week from cybersecurity firm Recorded Future said China's state-sponsored groups are targeting U.S. voters to divide the country ahead of the midterm elections and to retaliate against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August.

"China likely views electoral interference and voter influence ahead of the U.S. midterm elections as an appropriate response to the United States' perceived interference with Taiwan," the report read.

While hackers have infiltrated campaign networks in past elections, U.S. officials said there are no signs of active threats with the midterms just three weeks away.

"We are seeing obviously a number of different actors that continue to operate in terms of influence," U.S. Cyber Command and NSA chief Gen. Paul Nakasone said at a Council on Foreign Relations event last week. "We are seeing no significant indications of attacks that are being planned right now."