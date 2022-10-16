Virginia police arrest man accused of shooting 8 in Harrisonburg

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Harrisonburg, Va., said officers Sunday arrested a 20-year-old man accused of shooting eight people early that morning at an outdoor gathering.

The Harrisonburg Police Department identified the suspect as Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming. He was arrested Sunday afternoon, and has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Authorities said they expect additional charges to be filed as the investigation progresses.

"Our work continues on this case as we investigate all aspects of this incident and determine if any other individuals were involved," Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner said in a statement.

Police said Fleming at 2:20 a.m. opened fire on a crowd at an outdoor gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane in the city of some 52,000 people located about 130 miles northwest of Richmond.

Eight people were shot and transferred to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, stating the age of the victims ranged from 18 to 27.

Witnesses told police that at least one person fired multiple shots at the crowd, authorities said, adding that the eye-witness testimony and footage retrieved from security cameras led them to identifying Fleming as a suspect.

Specifics of what led to the shooting were not released to the public, but authorities said it was an isolated incident and that there is currently no threat to the greater community.

Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Renee Reed on Sunday said she was praying for the recovery of those injured while condemning the shooting.

"There is no place for violence such as this in our society. Certainly not in Harrisonburg, a community that at its heart will always remain committed to being a loving, welcoming place where all feel safe," she said in a statement. "No one, and no act, can shake us from that belief."