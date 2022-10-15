Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 15, 2022 / 8:16 PM

Stockton police arrest California man suspected of 'series of homicides' who was 'out hunting'

By Adam Schrader
Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested in Stockton on Saturday morning while he “was out hunting” after at least six people were murdered and another injured in attacks since 2021. Photo courtesy of Stockton Police Department
Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested in Stockton on Saturday morning while he "was out hunting" after at least six people were murdered and another injured in attacks since 2021. Photo courtesy of Stockton Police Department

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A man suspected of having carried out what officials have called a "series of homicides" in Stockton and central California has been arrested, police said Saturday.

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested in Stockton on Saturday morning while he "was out hunting" after at least six people were murdered and another injured in attacks since 2021."We prevented another killing from happening," Stockton Police officials said in a statement.

Stockton Police shared a photo of a handgun Brownlee had when he was taken into custody. Brownlee was also wearing dark clothing and a mask around his neck.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a statement Saturday that Brownlee was being tailed by a photo surveillance team after police received tips from the community that helped them identify Brownlee as a possible suspect.

RELATED Police find no link between California serial killer and Chicago murders

"This arrest happened in two parts. One was community tips and the second was good old fashion police work," McFadden said.

"Our surveillance team followed this person while he was driving. We watched his patterns and determined early this morning; he was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting."

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the police investigation to determine the appropriate charges, McFadden said.

"For the last two days, I have met with our victims' families. I can't go into our conversations, but our talks were very emotional, and they want justice," McFadden said.

"I am honored to tell them and all of you that we have an all-star team of District Attorneys and Lead Detectives who will be bringing justice for our victims, their families, and the entire community that this cold-blooded killer terrorized."

Brownlee is being held in the county jail without bail, jail records show. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon and his charges will be announced afterward.

RELATED Juror in Whitmer kidnapping trial dismissed after complaints of flirting

Earlier this month, Stockton Police said that they were looking for a person of interest after five homicides had been recorded in just over 2 square miles within the Lakeview and Valley Oak districts in Stockton, which has a population of about 320,000 people and is located 80 miles east of San Francisco.

The victims ranged in age from 21 to 54. Four of the men were described as Hispanic males and one was described as a White male.

Police later linked two additional 2021 shootings to the slaying of five men earlier this year.

Gunman apprehended after five killed, two wounded in Raleigh shooting

