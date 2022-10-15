Advertisement
Oct. 15, 2022 / 9:25 PM

Philadelphia Museum of Art reaches agreement with union workers after 19-day strike

By Adam Schrader
The Philadelphia Museum of Art on Friday reached an agreement with workers after a 19-day strike, one of the longest in the city’s recent history. Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Museum of Art Union/<a href="https://twitter.com/PMA_Union/status/1581001140161781760">Twitter</a>
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Museum of Art on Friday reached an agreement with workers after a 19-day strike, one of the longest in the city's recent history.

The strike began last month as about 190 museum workers, who are members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union, grew frustrated amid a two-year battle to negotiate their first contract since forming as a union in 2020.

"@PMA_Union has reached a tentative agreement with @philamuseum management!! There were 5 issues going into the strike. We got all 5," the union said in a statement to Twitter. "Management claimed they wouldn't move. They did."

If the union approves the agreement, workers will be paid a minimum wage of $16.75 as well as a 14% raise over the course of the three-year contract, according to Hyperallergic.

The agreement also includes four weeks of paid family leave and a decrease in the price for the museum's health care insurance plan.

Full-time employees will also receive a $500 bonus for every five years they have worked at the museum while part-timers will receive a $250 bonus.

The union said in a statement on its website that further information would come after members vote to ratify the tentative agreement on Sunday.

"We value our entire staff deeply, and we look forward to reaching a fair and appropriate resolution to the collective bargaining process soon and welcoming our colleagues back to work," the Philadelphia Museum of Art said in a statement on October 9.

Sasha Suda, the museum's chief executive, said in a press release that the agreement "works for everyone and establishes a way forward for the Philadelphia Museum of Art."

