Two people from California and Florida both won the $494 million Mega Millions prize on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Two people in California and Florida both selected the correct numbers for the massive $494 million Mega Millions prize. The winning numbers from Friday's drawing were 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44 while the Mega Ball was 19, according to the California State Lottery's website. Advertisement

One of the tickets was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, Calif., while the second one was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers. Both of the winners have yet to be identified.

Each ticket holder could either choose the $247.9 million prize or a cash option of roughly $123.9 million.

Friday's winners were the first since the massive $1.3 billion jackpot winner from Illinois in July.

By law, both Florida and California must make public the identities of the winners.