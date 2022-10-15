Conn. police: Slain officers were ambushed, wounded cop killed suspect

Bristol, Conn., police officer Alec Iurato (R) was wounded by gunshots but still managed to return fire during an ambush in which two fellow officers died, authorities confirmed Saturday. Photo courtesy Bristol Police Department

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A Connecticut police officer injured by gunfire was able to return fire, killing a man suspected of killing other officers in an ambush, authorities confirmed on Saturday. Bristol police officer Alec Iurato, 26, sustained serious injuries but still managed to fire his service weapon, killing suspect Nicholas Brutcher on Thursday, the police department said in a Facebook post.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and officer Alex Hamzy, 34, had already been killed by that point. All three officers were responding to the same domestic violence call, Connecticut State Police said.

Iurato remained hospitalized recovering from his injuries, as of the latest update.

"One suspect immediately met them outside the home. Shots were fired killing one officer on the scene, a second was pronounced dead at the hospital," Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said during a Thursday news conference.

Butcher apparently lured the trio into an ambush.

Citing sources, The Stamford, Conn., Advocate reported Butcher also had a previous interaction with police earlier that same night at a local bar in Bristol. Further details about the exact nature of that meeting weren't specified.

Police haven't speculated on a motive yet. The Advocate reported the domestic dispute may have been between Butcher and a sibling.

Witnesses initially reported hearing around 30 gunshots being fired over the course of six to seven seconds.

The department and police union have both set up fundraisers to benefit the families of the fallen officers.