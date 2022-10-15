Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 15, 2022 / 3:45 PM

Conn. police: Slain officers were ambushed, wounded cop killed suspect

By Simon Druker
Bristol, Conn., police officer Alec Iurato (R) was wounded by gunshots but still managed to return fire during an ambush in which two fellow officers died, authorities confirmed Saturday. Photo courtesy Bristol Police Department
Bristol, Conn., police officer Alec Iurato (R) was wounded by gunshots but still managed to return fire during an ambush in which two fellow officers died, authorities confirmed Saturday. Photo courtesy Bristol Police Department

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A Connecticut police officer injured by gunfire was able to return fire, killing a man suspected of killing other officers in an ambush, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Bristol police officer Alec Iurato, 26, sustained serious injuries but still managed to fire his service weapon, killing suspect Nicholas Brutcher on Thursday, the police department said in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and officer Alex Hamzy, 34, had already been killed by that point. All three officers were responding to the same domestic violence call, Connecticut State Police said.

Iurato remained hospitalized recovering from his injuries, as of the latest update.

"One suspect immediately met them outside the home. Shots were fired killing one officer on the scene, a second was pronounced dead at the hospital," Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said during a Thursday news conference.

Butcher apparently lured the trio into an ambush.

Citing sources, The Stamford, Conn., Advocate reported Butcher also had a previous interaction with police earlier that same night at a local bar in Bristol. Further details about the exact nature of that meeting weren't specified.

Advertisement

Police haven't speculated on a motive yet. The Advocate reported the domestic dispute may have been between Butcher and a sibling.

Witnesses initially reported hearing around 30 gunshots being fired over the course of six to seven seconds.

The department and police union have both set up fundraisers to benefit the families of the fallen officers.

Read More

Prosecutors ask court to order police interview of Parkland shooter juror Missing Texas teen crashes car after Nebraska police chase; woman's body found in trunk Two police officers shot to death, one injured in Connecticut

Latest Headlines

Biden administration approves $725M in military aid for Ukraine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration approves $725M in military aid for Ukraine
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has authorized another $725 million in security aid for Ukraine to help the nation recover from recent missile attacks by Russia on civilian targets.
Winterlike cold to charge across eastern U.S. with snow for some
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Winterlike cold to charge across eastern U.S. with snow for some
Old Man Winter is getting an early start to spreading the season's fist significant burst of cold air and snow across the Midwest and Northeast.
Missing Texas teen crashes car after Nebraska police chase; woman's body found in trunk
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Missing Texas teen crashes car after Nebraska police chase; woman's body found in trunk
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Texas teenager who was reported missing Thursday was involved in a crash after a police chase in Nebraska on Friday and the body of woman was found in the trunk of the car.
Congressional hopeful Mike Itkis releases adult film to highlight his political platform
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Congressional hopeful Mike Itkis releases adult film to highlight his political platform
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A man campaigning to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler in the U.S. Congress has released an adult film to highlight his sex-positive platform.
Justice Department appeals appointment of special master in Trump documents case
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Justice Department appeals appointment of special master in Trump documents case
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday appealed the appointment of a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Veterans Affairs' burn pit registry needs improvement, officials say
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Veterans Affairs' burn pit registry needs improvement, officials say
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' registry to track burn pit illnesses and help veterans get care is achieving none of its goals, according to a new report.
U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The three major U.S. stock indexes ended with mixed results for the week amid ongoing volatile trading.
Judge allows current DACA recipients to remain in program
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Judge allows current DACA recipients to remain in program
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Nearly 600,000 immigrants enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will be able to renew their two-year protections from deportation and work permits while a court case over the program proceeds.
D.C. attorney general opens probe into relocation of migrants
U.S. News // 1 day ago
D.C. attorney general opens probe into relocation of migrants
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine has opened an investigation into whether southern border state governors misled immigrants as part of what he called a "political stunt" to transport them to Washington.
Prosecutors ask court to order police interview of Parkland shooter juror
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Prosecutors ask court to order police interview of Parkland shooter juror
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A legal motion by filed the Broward County State Attorney's Office asks a court to have law enforcement interview a Parkland school shooter juror who felt threatened.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pakistan summons U.S. ambassador over Biden's nuclear remarks
Pakistan summons U.S. ambassador over Biden's nuclear remarks
Congressional hopeful Mike Itkis releases adult film to highlight his political platform
Congressional hopeful Mike Itkis releases adult film to highlight his political platform
Missing Texas teen crashes car after Nebraska police chase; woman's body found in trunk
Missing Texas teen crashes car after Nebraska police chase; woman's body found in trunk
China defends zero-COVID policy on eve of Communist Party congress
China defends zero-COVID policy on eve of Communist Party congress
Justice Department appeals appointment of special master in Trump documents case
Justice Department appeals appointment of special master in Trump documents case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement