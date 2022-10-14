Stockton police working with Chicago PD in California 'duck walk' serial killer case

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Stockton, Calif. police are working with the Chicago PD to help solve a series of California murders. Based on surveillance videos, both the Stockton suspect and Chicago suspect have similar "duck walks."

Police in both cities are investigating whether the Stockton serial killer is also responsible for two Chicago murders. The Stockton serial killer has murdered six people and injured a seventh.

Advertisement

When CBS Sacramento compared the surveillance videos from Chicago and California it found striking similarities between the suspects. Their walk walking gait was very similar, both wore black and were masked.

According to Stockton Police Department spokesperson Joe Silva, authorities are investigating whether two 2018 Chicago murders could be linked to the California serial killings.

Douglas Watts, 73, and Eliyahu Moscowitz were killed separately in Rogers Park in 2018 within a few days of each other. They were shot in the head from behind, the same method used by the Stockton killer.

Chicago Police said ballistics tests showed both Rogers Park victims were shot by the same gun.

Advertisement

According to ABC 7 in Chicago, Stockton police said all of the California victims were ambushed and none were robbed. And none of the incidents were gang-related or connected to drugs.