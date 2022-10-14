Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 14, 2022 / 5:54 PM

U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading

By Jonna Lorenz
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points Friday, but ended the week ahead after Thursday's 800-point gain. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/93a4dbae0a5e950f5f103b388088edbc/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points Friday, but ended the week ahead after Thursday's 800-point gain. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended down Friday, putting a quick end to Thursday's rally as concerns about the economy continue to roil markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to close at 29,634.83. The S&P 500 dropped 86.84 points, of 2.37% to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.

Advertisement

The three major U.S. indexes ended with mixed results for the week amid ongoing volatile trading. The Dow ended the week ahead after Thursday's 800-point gain, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down for the week.

Stocks tumbled after early results of a University of Michigan survey published Friday showed that consumer sentiment edged up in October to 59.8, up from 58.6 in September. Expected year-ahead inflation rose to 5.1%.

RELATED British finance minister fired, PM Truss scraps corporate tax cuts

"Sentiment is now 9.8 points above the all-time low reached in June, but this improvement remains tentative, as the expectations index declined by 3% from last month," Joanne Hsu, director of surveys of consumers at the University of Michigan, said in a statement.

Final data will be released Oct. 28.

Inflation expectations are driving wild swings in the markets as investors eye the Federal Reserve's ongoing efforts to raise its benchmark federal funds rate to fight inflation.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the Labor Department reported higher-than-expected consumer price index for September showing a 0.4% increase in inflation for the month and 8.2% from the year before.

"With core CPI still moving in the wrong direction and the labor market strong, the conditions are not in place for a Fed policy pivot, which would be one of the conditions for a sustained rally in the equity market," UBS global wealth management chief investment officer Mark Haefele said, according to CNBC.

Retail sales were flat in September and up 8.2% for the year, the Census Bureau reported Friday.

RELATED Consumer price index increase slows to 8.2%, still among highest since 1980s

Tesla was among Friday's biggest losers as consumer demand for automobiles falls and CEO Elon Musk is mired in controversy over his purchase of Twitter. Shares of the company fell 7.55%, contributing to a 40% year-to-date decline.

Oil prices also fell, with West Texas Intermediate dropping 3.93% to $85.61 per barrel on Friday and Brent crude sliding 3.11% to $91.63 per barrel.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose above 4% for the second time in two days.

Read More

Beyond Meat to slash 200 jobs, including several top executives, amid declining sales

Latest Headlines

Judge allows current DACA recipients to remain in program
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge allows current DACA recipients to remain in program
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Nearly 600,000 immigrants enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will be able to renew their two-year protections from deportation and work permits while a court case over the program proceeds.
D.C. attorney general opens probe into relocation of migrants
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
D.C. attorney general opens probe into relocation of migrants
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine has opened an investigation into whether southern border state governors misled immigrants as part of what he called a "political stunt" to transport them to Washington.
Prosecutors ask court to order police interview of Parkland shooter juror
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Prosecutors ask court to order police interview of Parkland shooter juror
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A legal motion by filed the Broward County State Attorney's Office asks a court to have law enforcement interview a Parkland school shooter juror who felt threatened.
Police find no link between California serial killer and Chicago murders
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police find no link between California serial killer and Chicago murders
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Stockton, Calif. police Friday confirmed they no longer believe serial killings in California are connected to two 2018 murders in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.
Alaska cancels winter crab season over disappearing population
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Alaska cancels winter crab season over disappearing population
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- For the first time in Alaska's history, the state's Department of Fish and Game on Friday canceled the winter crab season in the Bering Strait because their numbers have fallen dramatically.
USDA proposes new framework to control Salmonella
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
USDA proposes new framework to control Salmonella
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Department of Agriculture introduced on Friday new proposed regulatory framework for a new strategy to control Salmonella contamination in poultry and to reduce foodborne illnesses connected to the products.
Sen. Patrick Leahy hospitalized after 'not feeling well'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sen. Patrick Leahy hospitalized after 'not feeling well'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., was hospitalized late Thursday after not feeling well, according to a statement from his office.
Raleigh police identify shooting victims, say suspect remains in critical condition
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Raleigh police identify shooting victims, say suspect remains in critical condition
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina on Friday said the suspect in a mass shooting that killed five people, including an off-duty police officer, was a 15-year-old who is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.
Kroger buys Albertson's in $24.6 billion grocery merger
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kroger buys Albertson's in $24.6 billion grocery merger
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Kroger is buying the Albertson's grocery chain for $24.6 billion, creating a merger reaching 85 million households with 4,996 stores and 720,000 workers.
Beyond Meat to slash 200 jobs, including several top executives, amid declining sales
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Beyond Meat to slash 200 jobs, including several top executives, amid declining sales
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Beyond Meat plans to slash nearly 20% of its workforce amid rapidly declining sales, and several of the company's top executives are among the most notable casualties.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine says evacuating civilians from Kherson shows 'agony' of Russian troops
Ukraine says evacuating civilians from Kherson shows 'agony' of Russian troops
Climate activists arrested for defacing Van Gogh painting in London
Climate activists arrested for defacing Van Gogh painting in London
Gunman apprehended after five killed, two wounded in Raleigh shooting
Gunman apprehended after five killed, two wounded in Raleigh shooting
Dow surges 800 points after historic turnaround
Dow surges 800 points after historic turnaround
Raleigh police identify shooting victims, say suspect remains in critical condition
Raleigh police identify shooting victims, say suspect remains in critical condition
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement