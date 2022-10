Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., was hospitalized late Thursday for tests and observation after not feeling well. A statement from his office said the 82-year-old Leahy was hospitalized as a precaution. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., was hospitalized late Thursday after not feeling well, according to a statement from his office. Leahy spent the night in a Washington, D.C., area hospital at the recommendation of his doctors for tests and observation. The senator felt unwell at his home Thursday. Advertisement

The statement for Leahy's office said: "Late today (Thursday) Senator Leahy was not feeling well and was taken to a Washington area hospital for tests, as a precaution. He had been at their residence in McLean, Virginia, at the time. At the recommendation of his doctors, he is expected to remain overnight for observation. As is our practice, we will offer updates as warranted."

Leahy, 82, will retire at the end of the year after eight terms.

In June, Leahy had emergency surgery on a broken hip -- an injury suffered in a fall. He was born blind in one eye and has had a lifelong struggle with depth perception.

Leahy was also hospitalized briefly in January 2021 for evaluation after experiencing muscle spasms. That hospitalization happened at the beginning of the Democratic Party's 50-50 Senate control in 2021.

Leahy is third in the line of presidential succession, behind Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Leahy is President Pro Tempore of the Senate.

Leahy was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1974 at age 34. He is the longest-serving senator still in office and announced last year he would not seek re-election.