Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 14, 2022 / 10:20 PM

Congressional hopeful Mike Itkis releases adult film to highlight his political platform

By Adam Schrader
Mike Itkis, a longshot third-party candidate campaigning to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler, has released an adult film to highlight his sex-positive platform. Photo courtesy of Mike Itkis Campaign/<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/ChseRvQDB4E/">Instagram</a>
Mike Itkis, a longshot third-party candidate campaigning to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler, has released an adult film to highlight his sex-positive platform. Photo courtesy of Mike Itkis Campaign/Instagram

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A man campaigning to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler in the U.S. Congress has released an adult film to highlight his sex-positive platform.

The 13-minute video titled "Bucket List Bonanza" stars Mike Itkis, a longshot third-party candidate for Manhattan's 12th Congressional District, and adult film star Nicole Sage, according to a review of the film by UPI.

Advertisement

It was shared to the pornographic website Pornhub three months ago and has been viewed more than 102,000 times since then.

News of the video was first reported by City & State on Friday and has since been confirmed by The Hill and other publications.

"If I would just talk about it, it wouldn't demonstrate my commitment to the issue. And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform," Itkis told City & State.

The hopeful politician, who is likely to lose to Nadler, is campaigning on a "sex-positive approach" and outlined his positions on his campaign website.

Itkis is seeking to end adultery laws, decriminalize and legalize sex work, protect privacy rights and define consent. He is also seeking abortion rights for women.

Advertisement

"Men should not be required to support biological children without prior agreement," his campaign website reads.

His platform also includes calling for an end to the war in Ukraine "even if the objectives differ from those of the Ukrainian government."

On his campaign website, Itkis also describes himself as "not married. No kids. Not celibate. Atheist."

Read More

D.C. attorney general opens probe into relocation of migrants Justice Department appeals appointment of special master in Trump documents case Supreme Court rejects Trump's request for classified documents review

Latest Headlines

Justice Department appeals appointment of special master in Trump documents case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department appeals appointment of special master in Trump documents case
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday appealed the appointment of a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Veterans Affairs' burn pit registry needs improvement, officials say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Veterans Affairs' burn pit registry needs improvement, officials say
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' registry to track burn pit illnesses and help veterans get care is achieving none of its goals, according to a new report.
U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The three major U.S. stock indexes ended with mixed results for the week amid ongoing volatile trading.
Judge allows current DACA recipients to remain in program
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge allows current DACA recipients to remain in program
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Nearly 600,000 immigrants enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will be able to renew their two-year protections from deportation and work permits while a court case over the program proceeds.
D.C. attorney general opens probe into relocation of migrants
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
D.C. attorney general opens probe into relocation of migrants
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine has opened an investigation into whether southern border state governors misled immigrants as part of what he called a "political stunt" to transport them to Washington.
Prosecutors ask court to order police interview of Parkland shooter juror
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Prosecutors ask court to order police interview of Parkland shooter juror
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A legal motion by filed the Broward County State Attorney's Office asks a court to have law enforcement interview a Parkland school shooter juror who felt threatened.
Police find no link between California serial killer and Chicago murders
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Police find no link between California serial killer and Chicago murders
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Stockton, Calif. police Friday confirmed they no longer believe serial killings in California are connected to two 2018 murders in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.
Alaska cancels winter crab season over disappearing population
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Alaska cancels winter crab season over disappearing population
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- For the first time in Alaska's history, the state's Department of Fish and Game on Friday canceled the winter crab season in the Bering Strait because their numbers have fallen dramatically.
USDA proposes new framework to control Salmonella
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
USDA proposes new framework to control Salmonella
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Department of Agriculture introduced on Friday new proposed regulatory framework for a new strategy to control Salmonella contamination in poultry and to reduce foodborne illnesses connected to the products.
Sen. Patrick Leahy hospitalized after 'not feeling well'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Sen. Patrick Leahy hospitalized after 'not feeling well'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., was hospitalized late Thursday after not feeling well, according to a statement from his office.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine says evacuating civilians from Kherson shows 'agony' of Russian troops
Ukraine says evacuating civilians from Kherson shows 'agony' of Russian troops
Climate activists arrested for defacing Van Gogh painting in London
Climate activists arrested for defacing Van Gogh painting in London
Raleigh police identify shooting victims, say suspect remains in critical condition
Raleigh police identify shooting victims, say suspect remains in critical condition
Alaska cancels winter crab season over disappearing population
Alaska cancels winter crab season over disappearing population
Gunman apprehended after five killed, two wounded in Raleigh shooting
Gunman apprehended after five killed, two wounded in Raleigh shooting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement