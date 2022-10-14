Congressional hopeful Mike Itkis releases adult film to highlight his political platform

Mike Itkis, a longshot third-party candidate campaigning to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler, has released an adult film to highlight his sex-positive platform. Photo courtesy of Mike Itkis Campaign/ Instagram

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A man campaigning to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler in the U.S. Congress has released an adult film to highlight his sex-positive platform. The 13-minute video titled "Bucket List Bonanza" stars Mike Itkis, a longshot third-party candidate for Manhattan's 12th Congressional District, and adult film star Nicole Sage, according to a review of the film by UPI. Advertisement

It was shared to the pornographic website Pornhub three months ago and has been viewed more than 102,000 times since then.

News of the video was first reported by City & State on Friday and has since been confirmed by The Hill and other publications.

"If I would just talk about it, it wouldn't demonstrate my commitment to the issue. And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform," Itkis told City & State.

The hopeful politician, who is likely to lose to Nadler, is campaigning on a "sex-positive approach" and outlined his positions on his campaign website.

Itkis is seeking to end adultery laws, decriminalize and legalize sex work, protect privacy rights and define consent. He is also seeking abortion rights for women.

"Men should not be required to support biological children without prior agreement," his campaign website reads.

His platform also includes calling for an end to the war in Ukraine "even if the objectives differ from those of the Ukrainian government."

On his campaign website, Itkis also describes himself as "not married. No kids. Not celibate. Atheist."