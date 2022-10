Prosecutors have asked Judge Elizabeth Scherer to order a police interview with a juror in the Nikolas Cruz Parkland school mass murder. The juror reported feeling threatened after supporting a life without parole sentence fro Cruz rather than the death penalty. Pool Photo by Amy Beth Bennett/EPA-EFE

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A legal motion by filed the Broward County State Attorney's Office asks a court to have law enforcement interview a juror in the case of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz who felt threatened. The motion said the state of Florida "requests this Court to grant an interview of one of the jurors in the State v. Nikolas Cruz trial." Advertisement

According to the motion, "Juror X spoke to a support staff member and informed the support staff member that during deliberations she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room. The State did not call Juror X back and instead, filed a Notice to the Court."

The motion was filed in the Circuit Court of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit in Broward County, Fla.

Prosecutors said in the motion that, "The Court has a duty to investigate this allegation. Since this is a potential crime, the State requests that law enforcement conduct the interview of juror X rather than the Court or the parties."

The Cruz jury Thursday recommended life in prison without parole for the Parkland school shooter.

The legal filing doesn't identify the juror.

A juror wrote a letter to Judge Elizabeth Scherer Thursday that said the deliberations were tense and some jurors were "extremely unhappy" when she said she would vote for life in prison. It's not known whether that juror is the same jury that reported feeling threatened.

Prosecutors were set to make their case to have the juror interviewed by police at a hearing Friday afternoon.