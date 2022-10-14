Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 14, 2022 / 1:36 PM

Alaska cancels winter crab season over disappearing population

By Clyde Hughes
Image of a juvenile golden king crab taken January 16, 2019. Alaska Fish and Game has canceled the state's winter crab season for 2022. Photo by Andrew Olson/Alaska Fish and Game
Image of a juvenile golden king crab taken January 16, 2019. Alaska Fish and Game has canceled the state's winter crab season for 2022. Photo by Andrew Olson/Alaska Fish and Game

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- For the first time in Alaska's history, the state's Department of Fish and Game on Friday canceled the winter crab season in the Bering Strait because their numbers have fallen dramatically.

The department said about 1 billion of the crabs have mysteriously disappeared over the past two years, representing 90% of the population.

Advertisement

"Management of Bering Sea snow crab must now focus on conservation and rebuilding given the condition of the stock," Alaska Fish and Game said in a statement. "Efforts to advance our science and understanding of crab population dynamics are underway.

"With crab industry input, ADF&G will continue to evaluate options for rebuilding, including the potential for sustainably fishing during periods of low abundance. This will allow ADF&G to work on issues related to state and federal co-management, observer coverage, discard mortality, and fishery viability."

RELATED New Hampshire distillery turns invasive crabs into whiskey

Researchers are not fretting over what the drastic drop will mean for the ecosystem in the Arctic and what happened to them.

"Disease is one possibility," Ben Daly, a researcher with Alaska Fish and Game, told CBS News. "We've seen warm conditions in the Bering Sea the last couple of years, and we're seeing responses in a cold-adapted species, so it's pretty obvious this is connected. It is a canary in a coal mine for other species that need cold water."

Advertisement

Alaska's waters have been warming over the year because of climate change. Miranda Westphal, an area management biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said young crabs may have starved because of it, leading to the decline.

RELATED Contagious cancer travels hundreds of miles, infecting multiple clam species

"It's hard to predict or pretend we could have influences on a stock that is subject to Mother Nature and climate change, "Westphal told NBC News. "They need time and space and favorable conditions to rebuild."

RELATED Escaped hermit crab found down the street three months later

Latest Headlines

Police find no link between California serial killer and Chicago murders
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Police find no link between California serial killer and Chicago murders
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Stockton, Calif. police Friday confirmed they no longer believe serial killings in California are connected to two 2018 murders in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.
USDA proposes new framework to control Salmonella
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
USDA proposes new framework to control Salmonella
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Department of Agriculture introduced on Friday new proposed regulatory framework for a new strategy to control Salmonella contamination in poultry and to reduce foodborne illnesses connected to the products.
Sen. Patrick Leahy hospitalized after 'not feeling well'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sen. Patrick Leahy hospitalized after 'not feeling well'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., was hospitalized late Thursday after not feeling well, according to a statement from his office.
Raleigh police identify shooting victims, say suspect remains in critical condition
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Raleigh police identify shooting victims, say suspect remains in critical condition
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina on Friday said the suspect in a mass shooting that killed five people, including an off-duty police officer, was a 15-year-old who is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.
Kroger buys Albertson's in $24.6 billion grocery merger
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kroger buys Albertson's in $24.6 billion grocery merger
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Kroger is buying the Albertson's grocery chain for $24.6 billion, creating a merger reaching 85 million households with 4,996 stores and 720,000 workers.
Beyond Meat to slash 200 jobs, including several top executives, amid declining sales
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Beyond Meat to slash 200 jobs, including several top executives, amid declining sales
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Beyond Meat plans to slash nearly 20% of its workforce amid rapidly declining sales, and several of the company's top executives are among the most notable casualties.
Samuel Stanley, Michigan State's 3rd president since Nassar scandal, resigns
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Samuel Stanley, Michigan State's 3rd president since Nassar scandal, resigns
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Samuel Stanley, the third president to lead Michigan State University since the Larry Nassar scandal, announced his resignation on Thursday, saying he had lost confidence in the institution's board of trustees.
D.C. sues chemical manufacturer over decades of contaminating waterways
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
D.C. sues chemical manufacturer over decades of contaminating waterways
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., has filed a lawsuit against Velsicol, accusing the major chemical manufacturer of contaminating local waterways and natural resources for decades with toxic, cancer-causing chemicals.
Gunman apprehended after five killed, two wounded in Raleigh shooting
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Gunman apprehended after five killed, two wounded in Raleigh shooting
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Raleigh, N.C., said they apprehended a suspect Thursday night following a shooting in the city that left five people dead and two others wounded.
Dow surges 800 points after historic turnaround
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Dow surges 800 points after historic turnaround
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Stocks made a massive turnaround Thursday as the Dow Jones surged more than 800 points for the day, as traders shook off another hot inflation report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. AG asks court to stop Donald Trump from moving businesses
N.Y. AG asks court to stop Donald Trump from moving businesses
Gunman apprehended after five killed, two wounded in Raleigh shooting
Gunman apprehended after five killed, two wounded in Raleigh shooting
Moscow calls for evacuations of occupied Kherson region
Moscow calls for evacuations of occupied Kherson region
Dow surges 800 points after historic turnaround
Dow surges 800 points after historic turnaround
Climate activists arrested for defacing Van Gogh painting in London
Climate activists arrested for defacing Van Gogh painting in London
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement