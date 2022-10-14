Alaska cancels winter crab season over disappearing population

Image of a juvenile golden king crab taken January 16, 2019. Alaska Fish and Game has canceled the state's winter crab season for 2022. Photo by Andrew Olson/Alaska Fish and Game

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- For the first time in Alaska's history, the state's Department of Fish and Game on Friday canceled the winter crab season in the Bering Strait because their numbers have fallen dramatically. The department said about 1 billion of the crabs have mysteriously disappeared over the past two years, representing 90% of the population. Advertisement

"Management of Bering Sea snow crab must now focus on conservation and rebuilding given the condition of the stock," Alaska Fish and Game said in a statement. "Efforts to advance our science and understanding of crab population dynamics are underway.

"With crab industry input, ADF&G will continue to evaluate options for rebuilding, including the potential for sustainably fishing during periods of low abundance. This will allow ADF&G to work on issues related to state and federal co-management, observer coverage, discard mortality, and fishery viability."

Researchers are not fretting over what the drastic drop will mean for the ecosystem in the Arctic and what happened to them.

"Disease is one possibility," Ben Daly, a researcher with Alaska Fish and Game, told CBS News. "We've seen warm conditions in the Bering Sea the last couple of years, and we're seeing responses in a cold-adapted species, so it's pretty obvious this is connected. It is a canary in a coal mine for other species that need cold water."

Alaska's waters have been warming over the year because of climate change. Miranda Westphal, an area management biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said young crabs may have starved because of it, leading to the decline.

"It's hard to predict or pretend we could have influences on a stock that is subject to Mother Nature and climate change, "Westphal told NBC News. "They need time and space and favorable conditions to rebuild."