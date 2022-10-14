Trending
U.S. News
Oct. 14, 2022 / 12:25 PM

USDA proposes new framework to control Salmonella

By Clyde Hughes
The Department of Agriculture introduced on Friday new proposed regulatory framework for a new strategy to control Salmonella contamination in poultry and to reduce foodborne illnesses connected to the products. Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Agriculture
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Department of Agriculture introduced on Friday new proposed regulatory framework for a new strategy to control Salmonella contamination in poultry and to reduce foodborne illnesses connected to the products.

The proposed framework rolled out by the department's Food Safety and Inspection Service consists of three key components that together support a comprehensive approach to controlling the bacteria.

They include testing incoming flocks for salmonella, enhancing process control monitoring and implementing final product standards that are enforceable.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that Salmonella bacteria causes about 1.35 million human infections and 26,500 hospitalizations in the country each year.

RELATED USDA declares salmonella an 'adulterant' in breaded chicken

"We know that Salmonella in poultry is a complex problem with no single solution," said USDA Deputy Under Secretary Sandra Eskin in a statement. "However, we have identified a series of strategic actions FSIS could take that are likely to drive down Salmonella infections linked to poultry products consumption, and we are presenting those in this proposed framework."

Officials said the proposed framework has been shaped by months of information-gathering and discussions with a wide range of stakeholders, researchers, and scientists.

"This is a historic first step toward final product standards that are science-based, risk-based, enforceable, and effective at protecting our vulnerable loved ones," said Amanda Craten, board member of STOP Foodborne Illness said in a statement.

FSIS officials said despite sampling data showing reductions in Salmonella contamination in poultry products, the current approach to the bacteria has not led to a demonstrable reduction in infections.

For example, from 2017 to 2021, the number of chicken samples in which FSIS detected Salmonella decreased by more than 50% but infections from all sources has remained consistent over the last two decades.

RELATED CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to tiny pet turtles

Nearly third of ground chicken may contain salmonella, investigation shows

