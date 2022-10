Cast member Julia Butters attends Netflix's premiere of the motion picture drama, "The Gray Man," at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on July 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix released details about its new more affordable, advertising-supported, subscription plan in a statement Thursday. The new plan, dubbed Basic with Ads, will cost $6.99 a month and feature less content. The move comes as Netflix tries to offset the loss of more than 1 million subscribers since December 2021 while facing tough competition from other streaming services like Hulu, Disney Plus and HBO Max. Advertisement

Though Netflix still is the largest streaming service in the world, concerns are growing about customers ditching their subscriptions -- a trend that has caused a significant decrease in Netflix's stock value.

The Basic with Ads subscription plan will launch in the United States on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. EST. Subscribers in Canada and Mexico will get access to the new model on Nov. 1.

The Basic with Ads tier will feature outside advertisements for the first time on Netflix, but won't allow subscribers to download content. The plan also will have less content than the other tiers.

Pricing for the existing Basic, Standard and Premium plans will remain the same according to the statement.

Advertisement

Netflix faces competition in the streaming market from Disney, which will be launching a more affordable, ad-supported, version of its Disney Plus streaming service Dec. 8. That will cost $7.99 per month.